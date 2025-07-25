Eastbourne's open bowls event comes to hot and successful end

The 95th Eastbourne Open Bowls tournament has been declared a mahor success.

The tournament finals, sponsored by Wendy and Neil Kirby (Langham Hotel) and Rob Ferguson (Alford Awards), took place on a sweltering Friday on the green at Gildredge Park BC.

The day commenced with the Men’s Pairs and Mixed Pairs Finals.

In the Men’s Pairs, Eastbourne BC duo Simon Knight and Alec Martin took on West Wimbledon visitors Ray Smith and Mike Parlour. A four scored on the 5th end took the Eastbourne duo into a 7-3 lead but by the 9th end scores were level at 8 shots apiece.

Mixed Triples champions Jack Wilson, Andy ‘Pickle’ Hayward (Eastbourne BC) and Jenny Townsend of Gildredge Park BC

Another score of four on the 10th end saw Simon and Alec break slightly away and they maintained their lead eventually triumphing 19-12.

In the Mixed Pairs Final, defending champions Rachel Mackriell (Polegrove BC) and Mike Taylor (Eastbourne BC) met the Sidley Martlets BC husband and wife pairing of Toni and Lee Dickson.

Scoring a six on the 5th end and leading 16-5 by the 11th, things looked comfortable for the defending pair, but a spirited revival from their opponents resulted in them retaining their title by only 3 shots 17-14.

In the afternoon, when temperatures were rising still further, Rachel played the Ladies Singles Final versus Lynne Cleaver (Eastbourne BC). Regular visitor to the National Finals, Rachel found the rink to her liking and won the title for the 7th time 21-3.

Men’s Triples champions Graham Bridges (Grosvenor BC), Jono Dalton (Preston BC) & Paul Ward (Worthing Pavilion BC)

The Men’s Singles saw both Lee and Alec return to the green to fight out the ‘Blue Riband’ event.

Scoring a four on the 9th end, Alec nosed ahead 9-8 but Lee responded to lead 15-10 by the 14th end. By the 19th end scores were level 16-16 but Lee won four ends on the bounce to take the title 22-16 after a titanic struggle played with excellent sportsmanship being exhibited by both parties.

The Men’s Triples was contested by an Eastbourne BC trio consisting of Martin O’Toole, Craig Mallinson and Les Perry who faced regular Tournament participants Graham Bridges (Grosvenor BC), Jono Dalton (Peston BC) and Paul Ward (Worthing Pavilion BC). The visitors proved too strong on the day and ran out winners 22-7 with the game conceded after the 15th end.

The Mixed Triples saw a home (Gildredge Park BC) team - Lorraine and Alec Phillips, accompanied by Alan Wells take on another local trio - Jennie Townsend (Gildredge Park BC), Jack Wilson and Andy ‘Pickle’ Hayward. After 16 ends ‘Pickle’ and his team held a narrow lead 15-13 and they won the last two ends to take the title 20-13.

Men’s Singles champio- Lee Dickson (Sidley Martlets BC)

Prizes were presented by the Mayor of Eastbourne Cllr Margaret Bannister assisted by Tournament President Jo Doust. Thanks were given to all of the volunteers who had made the tournament once again successful, and to the sponsors.

Tokens of appreciation were given to Tournament Umpire Terry Boniface for the many hours he had put in and also to Wendy Davenport for assisting at the Finals. A round of applause was given to me (embarrassingly!) for my efforts and the Mayor congratulated all of the participants and encouraged them to return next year.

The Mayor was presented with flowers as a thanks for attending the opening and closing ceremonies.

