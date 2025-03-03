Eastbourne's Run Wednesdays members enjoy success at home

Runners from Eastbourne-based running club Run Wednesdays have been celebrating success following a team of more than 20 runners taking part in Eastbourne Half Marathon.

Runners from the club have been training hard since Christmas for the event. Club sessions including trail runs, road and interval sessions with tough hill sets and fitness and strength classes mean runners were well-equipped for the course which took in Beachy Head, Eastbourne seafront and Sovereign Harbour.

Special mention goes to Juliet Bradley who achieved an Eastbourne Half Marathon personal best.

The team were supported by other club members acting as official volunteers for the event, and club supporters who braved the chilly wind to cheer their team mates on.

Club member Trudy Hillman said: "Its always great to go out and cheer our club runners on at the local half marathon. Everyone ran a strong race - the wind certainly made it hard for all of the runners. But as usual, our runners stood out with their magenta shirts and smiling faces!"

If you are interested in starting running, perhaps even working towards completing your first half marathon, and want to join up with a friendly running club, please check out the Run Wednesdays Facebook page.