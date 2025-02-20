A team of over 20 runners from Eastbourne-based running club Run Wednesdays took part in the first ‘4 Piers Marathon’.

Run by Sussex Trail Events, it started at Bognor Pier and passed by Worthing Pier, Brighton West Pier and Palace Pier, finishing at Madeira Drive in Brighton.

Joanna Cain from Run Wednesdays said: "The nerves were certainly kicking in on the way over in the coach to Bognor. We knew it would be a tough race, running across miles of stoney beach and thick mud before finally reaching the promenade. We were extremely lucky on the day with the weather as it was a beautiful blue sky and sunshine.

"In total we ran just over 28 miles. The great weather meant the seafront was very bust for the last 12 miles in which we dodged children on scooters and many dogs!

The Run Wednesdays '4 Piers' team

"It was definetely a big challenge as it was only my second road marathon but it was made so much easier by running with my Run Wednesdays friends. I was very pleased when I saw the finishing line just past Brighton Pier! Another race tocked off my list!"

Special thanks go to Lynns Travel Eastbourne for supporting Run Wednesdays with transport for the event.

If you are interested in training for a marathon - even if it’s your first - with a friendly and welcoming club, please check out the Run Wednesdays Facebook page.