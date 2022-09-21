Eastbourne’s Tempo 10k takes place this weekend
Tempo, a running shop in Susans Road, hold the 10k for all abilities. This year the race takes place on Sunday (September 25) at 9am, starting at Holywell Cafe. It’s the eight year this event has run and a maximum of 300 runners take part.
Runners will receive a medal and refreshments. Those who come in the top three (male and female categories) will receive prizes too. The event supports Eastbourne RNLI and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.