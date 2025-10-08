Emil Ples wins South East boxing title

Igor (Nick Reed) blasts opponent away in first round on the undercard

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emil Ples, after winning his last 3 fights got his first opportunity at the South East welterweight title overpowering his opponent over 4 rounds.

Proving that he is a force to be reckoned with in the future,he is now thinking about changing to the amateur ranks and fighting for national colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the undercard Nick Reed,better known as IGOR ,gave his opponent no chance ,blasting him in just 64 seconds and licking his lips with title honours in mind.

The crowds cheered this new exciting heavyweight.