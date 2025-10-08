Emil Ples wins South East boxing title
Igor (Nick Reed) blasts opponent away in first round on the undercard
Emil Ples, after winning his last 3 fights got his first opportunity at the South East welterweight title overpowering his opponent over 4 rounds.
Proving that he is a force to be reckoned with in the future,he is now thinking about changing to the amateur ranks and fighting for national colours.
On the undercard Nick Reed,better known as IGOR ,gave his opponent no chance ,blasting him in just 64 seconds and licking his lips with title honours in mind.
The crowds cheered this new exciting heavyweight.