Emma lines up another London Marathon - and this one's not in Eastbourne
Female Run Wednesdays runner Emma Trenaman ran her first marathon in 2020 to raise funds for the Macmillan cancer charity.
The charity is special to Emma and her family. Macmillan Cancer supported her younger sister through a successful battle with breast cancer.
Covid lockdowns meant Emma, along with Jade de Silva, had to run her London Marathon attempt as a virtual race.
She completed the marathon through the streets of Eastbourne, raising over £900 for the charity.
Continuing her support of this important charity, Emma decided she needed a new challenge for 2021 to continue raising funds.
Starting in January, with Covid restrictions still in place, Emma and fellow Female Run Wednesdays team mate Jenny Brunton pledged to run a half marathon for every month of the year and cover 3.5 million steps.
They are now halfway through the challenge. In addition, she will be running the London Marathon as a scheduled event in October 2021.
If you wish to donate to Emma and Jenny’s fundraising challenge, please go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search for Emma Trenaman London Marathon.