Emma smiles the miles Away!

Emma Pryor took part in the 'Big Pilgrimage' which was a marathon trail race of just over twenty-seven miles.

This race was on August 18 and started in Mayflower Park, Southampton and following the Pilgrim Trail called 'The Old Way' to Fort Nelson, Portchester (near Portsmouth) where the marathon ended. The trail eventually continues on to Canterbury.

Emma finished the race in five hours and 28 minutes. Emma said that she “absolutely loved it!”

West Sussex Fun Run League

Emma Pryor at the “Big Pilgrimage.”

Two runs in one week sounds daunting, but what a challenge with James Smyth at the helm for Haywards Heath Harriers who have jumped to the top of the league, but with only a few points between first and second place, the pressure remains on.

The Arunners Five Mile Beach Run was held on Wednesday, July 10. The athletics flags went up on the green next to the beach at Littlehampton as everybody met for the five mile run.

For some the evening was going to end at a bar watching the football and for others sitting on the harbour having fish and chips.

The run started with one and a half laps of the green before running down the shingle towards the wet sand and we started the two and a half miles down the beach.

The Beach Run.

It wasn't until the turning point that you realised how strong the wind was, running directly into a headwind on the way back with sea spray was a harsh run, but this is a course open to the elements and is a great run.

The Harriers had 29 runners finish this event. The Harrier’s results were:

5th Harvey Alcock 31:19; 13th Marcus Kimmins 33:32, 20th Andy Hind 34:48; 29th Tim Miller 35:25; 33rd Mark Mellish 35:53; 50th Rachael Overton 36:42; 74th Rob Watts 38:15; 89th Dave Harper 39:33; 97th Simon Robinson 39:51; 118th Steven Heath 41:11; 129th Richard Caddy 41:43; 151st Rebecca Pugh 43:11; 154th Glen Hedges 43:18; 167th James Buckeridge 43:42; 175th Phil Scott 44:13; 201st Eric Hepburn 46:13; 202nd Mark Songi 46:14; 220th Kath Buckeridge 47:32; 247th Graham Kenward 49:12; 254th Shelagh Robinson 49:41; 256th Marion Hemsworth 49:51; 257th Sarah Hamilton 49:53; 260th Gemma Morgan 50:10; 271st Emma Pryor 51:12; 340th Michael Parish 57:36; 347th Carys Hind 58:40; 368th Rupert Purchase 62:08; 369th Tracy Adams 62:12; 378th Richard Bates 63:56. (461 finishers).

At the Hove Hornets Stinger on July 14, 24 harriers finished this race. This was a super turn-out compared to the other clubs. With six Haywards Heath Harriers finishing in the top ten, this was a great boost to the club’s prospects.

Harriers at Downlands Dash.

This race was just on the border of Brighton and Hove at Waterhall. The athletics flags went up again for the second run of the week as the Harrier’s prepared for this 10km run across the South Downs.

The day was sunny and hot, and like the beach run, open to the elements with a course that went uphill for the first five kilometres with little to no shade.

This was an outstanding run, looking down from the South Downs across the East Sussex countryside. At the five kilometres mark the athletes start to go downhill towards the finish line. This doesn't mean it's all downhill as there are still some ups!

Harrier’s results were:

3rd Michael Priest 40:59; 4th Harvey Alcock 41:19; 5th Josh Pewter 41:41; 7th Ian Kenton 42:17; 8th Marcus Kimmins 42:41; 10th Matthew Clark 43:32; 13th Andy Hind 44:06; 18th Greg Hilton 45:48; 30th Ellen Robinson 47:39; 33rd Tim Miller 48:11; 43rd Siobhan Amer 51:08; 64th James Smyth 54:30; 84th Richard Caddy 57:23; 85th Mark Davies 57:28; 100th Phil Scott 59:50; 114th Clare Kenward 60:52; 116th Mike Derrick 61:07; 145th Simon Fitzpatrick 66:33; 163rd Abigail Redd 69:22; 169th Emma Pryor 72:16;170th Graham Kenward 72:16;184th Michael Parish 74:02; 201st Carys Hind 82:07; 210th Richard Bates 86:41 (234 finishers).

The Rabbit Run, Merthyr Mawr, South Wales

Haywards Heath Harrier Michael Parish travelled to South Wales to take part in the Rabbit Run organised with Run 4 Wales.

This was 12km trails run taking place on a private estate. The run started on fields before a small section along a local road, before heading into the darkened paths and woody glades. The run then goes across sand dunes before heading along the Ogmore River and to the village of Merthyr Mawr.

The run is unusual as you have to ford two rivers, the first is just over ankle depth, but gets deeper in the middle, the second is thigh deep as you enter the village and head for the finish line.

More West Sussex Fun Run League races…

Downlands Dash

Haywards Heath Harriers had 36 finishers at the Downlands Dash at Downlands Community School, Hassocks.on June 29.

Results: 2nd Michael Priest 27:12; 3rd Harvey Alcock 27:23; 5th Jack Hayward 28:23; 11th Mark Green 29:52; 12th Fraser Hagell 30:03; 14th Andy Hind 30:08; 19th Mark Mellish 30:30; 26th Will Axell 31:33; 32nd Chris Faulkner 31:50; 35th Marcus Kimmins 31:59; 42nd Rachael Overton 32:15; 45th Jason Robinson 32:33; 55th Rob Watts 33:12; 63rd Siobhan Amer 33:52; 75th Tim Hicks 34:48; 77th David Harper 34:52; 97th Gray Wilkinson 37:16; 100th Richard Caddy 37:33; 107th James Smyth 37:58; 108th Rebecca Pugh 37:59;

116th Glen Hedges 38:25; 119th James Buckeridge 38:53; 127th Mark Sykes 39:53;130th Phil Scott 40:18; 146th Gemma Morgan 41:05; 161st Mike Derrick 42:18; 165th Kath Buckeridge 42:33; 166th Mark Songi 42:33; 167th Amanda Soper 42:54; 173rd Shelagh Robinson 43:57; 189th Lindsey Blain 45:12; 194th Sarah Hamilton 46:09; 207th Katherine Woolhouse 48:17; 210th Emma Pryor 48:53; 265th Carys Hind 59:44; 267th Rupert Purchase 60:25. (293 finishers).

Roundhill Romp

The Harriers had 23 finishers at this event. Results were:

29th Mark Mellish 43:04; 46th Tim Miller 44:45; 50th Will Axell 45:02; 56th Rob Watts 45:44; 57th Sim Wishlade 45:45; 90th Steven Heath 48:17; 107th David Harper 49:29; 126th Richard Caddy 50:16; 133rd Grey Wilkinson 51:16; 137th James Smyth 51:28;140th Kerry Bee 51:33; 142nd Jason Robinson 51:38; 168th Abigail Redd 53:56; 195th Mike Derrick 55:19; 204th Phil Scott 55:40; 216th Amanda Soper 56:50; 230th Mark Songi 58:29; 249th Shelagh Robinson 61:14; 256th Graham Kenward 62:04; 265th Sarah Hamilton 62:40; 278th Emma Pryor 64:27; 319th Caroline Gumm 73:23; 334th Carys Hind 77:59. (436 finishers).