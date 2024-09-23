End of season for Witterings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The last friendly match of the season

Witterings 48- Selsey 71 Friendly

Allie Mill, Colin Carter, Graham Kiddle won 15-12

John Reynolds, Bryan Smethurst, Fred Knotts lost 7-27

Dave Shaw, Doug Holden, Carole Tuffin lost 9-16

Tom O’Donnell, Anne May, Ron Prior won 17-16

Their final match of the season saw the Witterings lose by 23 shots overall, but the afternoon was enjoyed by all, the sun shone and we were treated to a lovely selection of refreshments afterwards.

GS&M Ladies League Division One runners-up 2024

The annual presentation day for the Game Set & Match Ladies League took place on Wednesday, September 18 at Worthing Pavilion.

Four members from each club in both Divisions were invited to an afternoon of bowling followed by a delicious cream team supplied by Worthing Pavilion.

The Wittering Ladies came second in Division One, only 3 points behind the winners Norfolk. Allie Mill, Ros Hanbury, Chris Bruce, Debs Hogg, Sandy Paton and Anne May attended the event on behalf of the Witterings to collect their Cup from the League Sponsor Becca of Game Set & Match.

Arundel were the winners of Division Two and Crablands Green were the runners-up.