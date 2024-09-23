Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For Lancing Bowling Club this is the final report for the 2024 season, and trust that written throughout the season by Lancing Captain, Vic Parsons, have been informative and enjoyed.

The friendly against Steyning playing four Triples on Wednesday 11th. This was an enjoyable fixture, but the result was disappointing with Lancing winning two and drawing one Triple. Steyning winning the remaining Triple giving an overall score, Steyning winning by one shot, 71-70.

Another friendly took place against Hurstpierpoint at their club on Tuesday 17th. This was a very disappointing afternoon, only the Captain of the Day, Phil Hillsden, with team John Rice and Colin Campbell winning his Triple 12-11. Overall score was a good win for Hurstpierpoint 77-45.

A friendly was played against Adastra at home on Wednesday 18th, losing two triples drawing one with a win which was top rink, skipped by Alan Bailey with his team Chris Byrnes and Chris Stevens with a score 22-9. Unfortunately, Roy Waddup, Mike Davies and Sheila Thornton were held from thirteenth end to seventeenth on 13 shots whilst Adastra crept up to a score of 15 on the eighteenth end. Lancing levelled the sore by winning 2 shots on the last end at 15-15. Overall score was a win for Adastra 60-58.

Moate Cup winners Lto R Roy Jackson, Alan Bailey and presenter President Frances Johnston.

Thursday 19th brought the usual Frances Johnston’s ‘Have a Go’ morning, when the North Lancing Community Association were invited to join in. It was much enjoyed by the eight members who came. With several seriously thinking of joining our club.

Moate Cup Final, Drawn Pairs. This was played late for unavoidable health problems on Finals Day. Dave Cornwell with Colin Burton against Alan Bailey and Roy Jackson. Good to see members turning up to support the game. Unfortunately, this was not a good day for Dave and Colin, although at times playing good bowls, they were unable to cope with Alan and Roy playing excellent bowls and at end fourteen the game was abandoned with Alan and Roy taking the Championship, 17-3.

The last scheduled League game of the season was Brodie Lancing v Goring Manor on Saturday, September 21. This fixture was postponed on September 7 for abnormal traffic conditions. The Pairs, Alan Bailey and Adam Woodroffe had a good win 29-15, One Triple won which Tim Clark skipped won 16-14 the other Triple with Roy Waddup skipping were against a very strong Goring team and lost 20-6, Finally the rink skipped by Phil Hillsden ended up in a draw, 17-17. Overall score was a win for Lancing 68-66, 7-3 league points.

Although this game completed the seasons fixtures, bowling is continuing. Sandra Dunnion has organised a social evening when Candlelit Bowls will be played on September 27.

All members are welcomed. Normal roll ups on Monday and Fridays, the ‘Have a Go’ sessions on Thursday and Saturday run by President, Frances Johnston still take place until 28th September. The Green closes on October 6. From all members, Happy Christmas to all.