Entries sought for Chichester Harbour Race Week

Race Week action - picture by Peter Hickson

Chichester Harbour ‘Race Week’ will take place from August 11 and 15 – and entries are being sought.

It is the biggest dinghy and keelboat regatta in the UK and you can now reserve your place in this year’s ‘must attend’ event online.

The five days of racing are hosted by Hayling Island Sailing Club, the UK’s premier championship venue.

The event is hugely popular among racers across Chichester Harbour, attracting sailors from 59 clubs across the UK and beyond. Last year nearly 600 competitors in 383 boats attended the week.

Separate events will be provided for the 19 fleets, run by four separate race teams.

There will be something for everyone; from the ‘hotshot’ youth sailors to former world and Olympic champions. Off the water, evening events throughout the week will keep sailors and their families entertained.

The Sailing Secretary of the Chichester Harbour Federation, Pam Marrs, said: “Taking advantage of the ‘Early Bird’ entry means the five days entry for a two-person youth boat is only £59 and the same for two adults only £80.

"Keeping the event affordable and value for money is key to Race Week’s success”.

Go to https://chichesterharbourraceweek.sailevent.net/ to enter or find out more.