Entries still available for Hastings 5-mile road race

Entries are still available for Hastings Runners' Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race, which celebrates its 17th anniversary this year, and will be held on Sunday, June 2 at 9.30am.

The mainly seafront route starts and finishes in the town centre and once again includes a loop of the town's historic pier.

Around 450 - 500 runners are expected to take part in the Sussex Grand Prix event, which has raised nearly 65k for St. Michael's Hospice during this period. All finishers will receive a superb medal designed by Hastings Runners' Matt Edmonds; there are also age category and team awards. as well as cash incentives for breaking the men's and ladies' course records which currently stand at 25.57 & 28.29 respectively.

Hastings Runners trio Matt Draper, Will Withecombe and Ashley Vora claimed the men's team prize last year ahead of Hy Runners, whilst Hy Runners' Rachael Mulvey, Ivy Buckland and Rachel Wigmore reversed the placings with HR in the ladies' team award. Hastings A C' s Michael Maxwell and James Mountford finished second and third respectively overall out of over 400 runners; whilst there were age category wins for HR's Lewis Betts (junior boys), Martin Noakes (M60) and Christine Sanderson (F75), as well as AC's Amy Rodway (F40).

5 mile race start line.

Race organiser Nick Brown said: "I would like to thank our major sponsor Love Hastings Ltd, as well as Wisdens Sports, The White Rock Hotel' Only Coco Chocolates, the supermarket chain Morrisons, Sussex Premier Health, Play Sport, Swiss technology company TE Connectivity, McPhersons Accountants, clay brick manufacturers Ibstock Ltd, Douglas Mercers funeral directors, Rhys Boorman Running & Wellbeing and Simon Linklater PB Runner."