Equine superstars help make 2025 Glorious Goodwood one to remember

Bosses at Goodwood Racecourse are reflecting on another successful festival week – when crowds were up and some new equine superstars were crowned.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glorious week, which ended last Saturday, was not without its major challenges – but these were met to produce five days of great racing watched by an increased number of racegoers in their public enclosures.

The festival did have unexpected setbacks – including a fatal injury to crowd favourite Trueshan in the Goodwood Cup and a huge downpour that almost derailed Ladies’ Day.

The Coral Stewards' Cup is won by Two Tribes - helping bring down the curtain on Glorious for 2025 | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other side of the coin was stellar performances from the likes of Group 1 winners Scandinavia, Qirat and Whirl and a fine set of supporting contests.

Goodwood said attendance was up around ten per cent in the public enclosures – notable at a time when some racecourses have struggled to get more people through their gates.

Ed Arkell, director of racing and clerk of the course, told us the week had produced some winning performances that racegoers would long remember.

“Whirl was very impressive in winning the Nassau Stakes and I think we’ll see more of her at the top level and perhaps back here next year,” said Arkell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eve Johnson Houghton’s horse Zavateri ran an excellent race in the Vintage Stakes – and Scandinavia, as a three-year-old winner of the Goodwood Cup, is another who could turn into a crowd favourite if he comes back to try to retain his crown in that race.”

Arkell also highlighted trainer Richard Spencer’s feat of having three of the first five home in the 28-runner Stewards’ Cup.

And he praised the Goodwood staff who responded to the 37mm of rain that fell during Thursday’s thunder-and-lightning affected fixture to ensure everyone was safe and racing could continue.

Pre-festival work on the racetrack was vital in ensuring it could recover quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Goodwood MD Adam Waterworth and racecourse director James Crespi have also been reflecting – read their thoughts and see more photos on pages 26-27 and 76.

The track gets a short break now before three-day August bank holiday meeting, August 22-24, featuring the Celebration Mile on Sunday.