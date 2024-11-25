European wrestling star heading for Sussex title bout

A leading European wrestler is jetting into the UK next week to challenge for a top wrestling title.

Premier Promotions are flying French ace Zaeken over from Montpellier to bid for the PWF International Championship, currently held by former European heavyweight champion James Mason, in the top of the bill bout at Worthing’s Charmandean Centre on December 8.

The big Sunday afternoon spectacular at Sussex’s premier wrestling venue will also feature the annual tournament for the Ken Joyce Trophy, in memory of one of Britain’s finest champions, that will include the 2023 Wrestler of the Year and trophy holder Jordon Breaks.

Zaeken, who has only made the trip across the Channel once before, is determined to make the return journey with the PWF belt in his possession.

FRENCH FLYER: Zaeken will be in action on Worthing spectacular.

Mason, who defeated New Zealand champion Spartan to win the title, looks to have a battle on his hands against the French flag bearer, who has fought in Mexico, Malta and all over mainland Europe.

Among his previous opponents is another French wrestler, Heddi Karaoui, who held the newly-crowned Japan IWGP world champion Zack Sabre to a draw in an epic bout on a Premier Promotions show in Worthing in 2013.

The show starts at 3.30 and will also include tag-team action and include appearances by fast-rising Brighton star Casey Bitout and new giant grappler Big Country.

Tickets, including reserved seating, free parking and discounts for advance bookings, including family tickets, from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephone 0333 666 3366. Bar and refreshments will also be available.