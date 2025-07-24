Eustace aims for Glorious Goodwood success with his Royal Ascot victors

Harry Eustace will send both of his Royal Ascot winners, Docklands and Time For Sandals, to next week’s Qatar Goodwood Festival, presented by Visit Qatar.

Eustace enjoyed a breakthrough Royal Ascot this year, registering his first Group race wins in spectacular fashion with two Group 1 victories in the Queen Anne Stakes and Commonwealth Cup.

His five-year-old gelding Docklands is set to line up in the Group 1 Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes on Wednesday, where he is expected to face leading opposition including the top-rated three-year-old in training, Field Of Gold.

Docklands delivered a career-best performance in the Queen Anne, narrowly defeating Richard Hannon’s Rosallion and securing a first Royal Ascot win for Australian-based jockey Mark Zahra.

Docklands after winning the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Rosallion is likely to reoppose at Goodwood in a race that could prove one of the highlights of the summer season.

Eustace said: “Docklands has been super since the race and seems to have come out of it very well. He has done a couple of bits of work since. He obviously came out of it race fit, so it’s getting him into Goodwood in as good a form as we got him into Ascot.

“We are under no illusions regarding the opposition. We take on the three-year-olds, particularly Field of Gold, which will be the toughest opponent he’s faced so far, but he’s in as good a place as we have ever had him.

“At Ascot, it was not an end-to-end gallop which you would have expected, but quite a tactically run race. That can typically be true at Goodwood as well, that encouraged us to give him the chance back at Goodwood.

“The track should suit him. He has run there before and to the eye was a little disappointing, but it was his first run off the back of his win in the Britannia and, in hindsight, I don’t know whether I had him one hundred percent.

“He handled Epsom [in the Group 3 Diomed Stakes] well, so I have no problem with the cambers at Goodwood. The quality that might be another matter.”

Docklands has been partnered by several riders throughout his career, including Richard Kingscote, Hayley Turner, and Mark Zahra.

Eustace confirmed: “Tom Marquand will ride in the Sussex. Mark rode him at Ascot and Richard is off to Hong Kong.

“Finding someone who can commit over two or three races this year is difficult for a yard our size, but I’m obviously keen to get the best available. I have a good relationship with Tom through my time with William Haggas and I think he’ll suit him well.”

Docklands has consistently performed at the highest level, having previously finished second in the Queen Anne in 2023. His Group 1 victory this year followed earlier international runs and his win in the Britannia Stakes two years ago - Eustace’s first Royal Ascot success.

“It can’t be understated how important he’s been for us for the last three years,” Eustace said.

“We’ll cherish his two wins at Royal Ascot forever. We’re a relatively young business. He is by a long way our flagship horse and has been key to everything that’s happened since.”

Eustace will also be represented by Time For Sandals, the surprise 25-1 winner of the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup, who will step back to five furlongs for the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes on Friday, 1 August.

The three-year-old filly has finished in the first three in all six of her career starts, including runner-up efforts in the Group 2 Lowther Stakes at York last season and the Group 3 Prix Texanita in Chantilly.

Eustace said: “She’s come out of Ascot particularly well. It was a big effort, and the extra few weeks have really helped her.

“The Chantilly form has worked out very well and the winner of that has won the Prix Jean Prat, so her form is beginning to stack up stronger than people maybe thought it did on the day.

“The big question mark is back to a sharp five for her having won over a stiff six at Ascot.

“Personally, I don’t think it will be a problem and Richard [Kingscote], who rode her at Ascot, is pretty positive she’ll be fine over it too, but if we’re going to find her out this year it will be in this race.

“Goodwood, almost more so than Ascot, can be quite a tough place to travel horses because of the box journey up to the racetrack. Mentally, it asks more questions than Ascot, but both she and Docklands mentally are very strong so that part of it. I have no concerns about so it’s a real asset for them.”