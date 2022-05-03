Evening racing returns to Fontwell Park - here are some tips

The going at the track is Good with watering taking place to maintain the ground. There are showers forecast during racing. We have previewed the action and you can find the latest odds at SBK.

5.00pm Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (2m 3f)

The likes of Heure De Glorie and Vorashann both command respect, along with top-weight Pasvolsky. However, Coal Stock is hard to oppose. He scored in good style at Chepstow in April and can give Joe Tizzard a winner here.

They go at Fontwell on Wednesday evening / Picture: Getty

Selection: Coal Stock

5.35pm Maiden Hurdle (2m 5f)

Royal Sam was a point scorer and should bid on a sixth on Rules debut now sent hurdling. However, Fountains Chief should be hard to beat. Second on debut for Anthony Honeyball by a neck, he is taken to go one better on his hurdles debut here.

Selection: Fountains Chief

6.10pm Handicap Chase (3m 1f)

Miss Jeanne Moon has been knocking at the door of late and is respected along with course and distance scorer Premier D’troice. However, there could still be more to come from Mister Tickle. A dual winner at Fontwell last season, he struggled on his final two runs last season but after only 10 races over fences there could still be more improvement to come here.

Selection: Mister Tickle

6.40pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 5f)

A lot of horses in this event have questions to answer. The Height Of Fame has hinted at ability and deserves respect, but Rubys Reward is hard to oppose. Successful at Fontwell last time out, she has been raised 8lb for that event, but drops back in trip and looks open to more improvement here.

Selection: Rubys Reward

7.10pm Novices’ Handicap Hurdle (3m 1f)

Juniper scored at Warwick last time out and runs off an 8lb higher mark here. However, Ballycamus powered to glory at Hereford in March and is taken to come out on top off a 6lb higher mark in this event.

Selection: Ballycamus

7.40pm Handicap Chase (2m 5f)

Both Jubilympics and Balkardy are players, particularly the latter who was successful at Plumpton when last seen. However, preference is for Rectory Oak. He only narrowly scored at Wincanton but remains well-handicapped with that win coming on his chasing debut and he is taken to defy a 4lb rise here.

Selection: Rectory Oak

8.10pm Bumper (2m 1f)

Space Voyage is related to a number of winners and is interesting on pedigree. Symphorine cost €20,000 and is an interesting contender on debut, but preference is for another newcomer in Shelikesthelights. The four-year-old is a daughter of €65,000 and is from the same family of Midnight Shadow. She therefore makes plenty of appeal on pedigree and can continue Joe Tizzard’s fine start since taking over from father Colin with the trainer’s licence. She looks a leading player here whilst Monteplex is the runner with experience who makes most appeal. However, she has since undergone wind surgery since finishing fifth at Fontwell on debut and this demands more in an interesting finale.