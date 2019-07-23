'Every rider was magnificent' - Eastbourne Eagles put in best away display of season in Shield semi-final

Eastbourne Eagles put in probably their best away performance of the season tonight (July 23) at Glasgow in the Championship Shield semi-final first leg.

They went down 47-43 in a dramatic match at the Ashfield Stadium.

The Sussex side led for most of the match against a team regarded as one of the ‘class acts’ of Speedway GB’s Championship league.

In the later stages, the home side combined to nose in front and take a small lead to the second leg at Eastbourne on August 3.

Glasgow Tigers: Craig Cook 15 (5), Rasmus Jensen 10 (5), Paul Starke 9+1 (4), Claus Vissing 7+1 (4), Kyle Bickley 5+1 (6), Conor Bailey 1 (3), James Sarjeant 0 (3) – 47

Eastbourne Eagles: Richard Lawson 12 (5), Lewi Kerr 8 (4), Alfie Bowtell 6+3 (4), Kyle Newman 6+2 (5), Edward Kennett 6+1 (5), Jason Edwards 5 (5) – 43

Eastbourne Speedway director, Ian Jordan, said: “That was our best performance of the season by a million miles.

“Every rider was magnificent.

“Right from the moment when Jason Edwards and Alfie Bowtell got the 5-1 in heat two you could see that our heat leaders had a lift.

“If you could have offered us 43 points going into the meeting, we would have bitten your hands, your arms and your legs off.

“It was a superb debut for Jason Edwards but a big shout out for every member of the team. They all did a fantastic job for us tonight.

“It certainly sets it up perfectly for the second leg at Arlington.

“There is still a massive job to do but we have given ourselves a brilliant opportunity.

“Hopefully the fans will turn out in force on Saturday night to welcome the boys home.”