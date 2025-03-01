Exhausted but euphoric: Sussex’s oarsome foursome complete 3,000-mile cross-Atlantic challenge

Dell Quay Sailing Club members Jon Wilburn, Steve Potter and Jason Howard, plus friend Dan Dicker, took 44 days to complete the 3,000-mile Atlantic crossing from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua, finishing 15th in the 38-boat fleet.

They’re delighted with their result – though their competitive streak shows in regrets that a faulty automatic rudder lost them places and misbehaving trade winds ruled out a faster time. But they arrived in the best of spirits, their team ethos enhanced.

Wind and waves presented immense challenges. While Steve marvels still at the “sheer majesty of the Atlantic, huge rollers, mountains of water: that was incredible”, skipper Jon counters with their concerns at being in “a cauldron of confused sea”, with waves and wind hitting their 28-foot self-righting ocean rowing boat from multiple different and unpredictable directions.

They’d thought they were prepared, with pre-race training including a non-stop row from the Solent to Weymouth and back. “But it was so different. Everything was on such a massive scale.”

Steve frankly admits that 80% of the time he’d have preferred not to be out in mid ocean, but the 20% of extraordinary pleasure well outweighed that.

To track the race story in more detail: the departure of the 38 competing boats – 110 rowers, of 19 nationalities – due from La Gomera on December 12 was advanced by 24 hours, with the crews told to head south as quickly as they could to avoid an approaching storm. It was a huge relief to be off, with no last-minute health or equipment issues to frustrate three years of preparation.

In the early heat, as they rowed three-up for extra speed, Jason fainted from exhaustion. Soon, the wind increased to force 6 gusting 7 and the sea worsened. “Sometimes all four of us wanted to be at home in front of a warm fire,” says Steve. Realising that the only way out was “to row harder to get there quicker” soon motivated them, Jon adds.

After 10 days of being “drenched all the time”, there was a lull, and time to celebrate Christmas with cake and crackers. Fortunately, some cake was left. Until then, it had been all Jon could eat as his stomach adapted to the conditions.

Throughout, they were astonished by how quickly the weather changed, and how unexpected the results were. Calmer days were often harder than the roughest ones, as they “tried to row through water that seemed more like treacle”. Highs included the extraordinary closeness of nature – too close once, when a flying fish scored a messy direct hit on Steve’s head – and “the planetarium of the sky”.

They had total confidence in their boat, “incredible in coping with anything the sea threw at it”. More difficult than the rowing were some of the living conditions – the need for a toilet that didn’t slip as the boat rolled, for better cooking arrangements, for bigger hatches, for some way of persuading rogue waves not to douse them just as they began to eat or head into the tiny cabin to sleep.

There were moments of light relief, jumping off to swim and clean off a build-up of early stage barnacles on the hull. “But any job was just so ludicrously difficult. You needed to multiply by ten the time to do anything: brush your teeth, do a simple repair…”

Good hydration was essential – they each drank seven to eight litres of desalinated water a day – and they all lost weight, Jon hitting the scales afterwards at 15 kilos down.

Finally, on January 24, came their “euphoric” entry into English Harbour on Antigua. They stepped ashore – “very wobbly” – into the arms of family and friends who had travelled to greet them. Then they feasted on burgers, pizza, fruit, beer, rum punches and all they’d dreamed of for six weeks, and enjoyed ten days of R&R before returning to England.

Rowing apart, they also successfully carried out one of their principal aims: to share their challenge with youngsters in the UK through ‘Lessons from a Boat’, the title of the project. Some 3,000 pupils from schools in Chichester and beyond, including Jessie Younghusband, West Dean and Westbourne, enjoyed live interactive contact: “the engagement and response was incredible”. It was a learning process for the team, too, altering many of their perspectives and appreciation of life.

Another target was to raise a substantial amount of money for their chosen charities: Diabetes UK, Cancer Research and Emsworth-based The Last Straw. They’re anticipating a total approaching £30,000.

Overall, it was a happy experience, helped by working with a sports psychiatrist from the University of Chichester to ensure harmony in the boat. “We wanted to be better mates by the end than at the beginning and we really achieved that in staves.”

To read more about the epic row of the Lessons from a Boat team and support their charities, go to lessonsfromaboat.com

