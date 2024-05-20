Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been another extremely busy week for Horsham Bowling Club, with bowlers competing in both individual and inter-club County and National competitions.

There was even time to fit in a couple of friendlies and host a County match! Overall Horsham Bowling Club should be proud of their results, which are summarised here:

County and National Competitions

Monday, May 13:

Ladies County 4s - Vanessa Mellor, Wendy Smith, Jules Packham and Debbie Jarvis played Maltravers away and won 19-14. They are at home to The Drive on Monday, May 20 at 5pm.

Men’s County 4s – Dave Packham, Richard Bourne, Ric Davey and Gerard Donck played at home against Billingshurst (B) winning 23-14.

National Over 60’s Mixed Two Fours (Tony Allcock) – Two mixed teams of four played at home against Billingshurst A. Unfortunately, Horsham lost 30-44.

Tuesday, May 14:

Ladies County Triples – Barbara Meyer, Debbie Bown and Irene Gettins played at home to beat Hurstpierpoint 17-12.

Thursday, May 16:

Ladies County Triples – Barbara Meyer, Debbie Brown and Irene Gettins played at home to beat Southwater 19-16.

Men’s County 4s - Dave Packham, Richard Bourne, Ric Davey and Gerard Donck played at home against Hollingsbury and managed to come back from 3-16 down after 9 ends to win 23-16! Their next match will be against Woodingdean in the Quarter Final to be played at Worthing Pavilion on Wednesday, July 3.

Ladies County Unbadged (Trixie) Pairs – Vanessa and Mari Bourne played at home against Southwater, winning 24-7.

Saturday, May 18:

Ladies County Unbadged (Trixie) Pairs – Wendy Smith and Jules Packham played away at Hollingsbury, losing 25-10.

Womans County Top Club – A team comprising a Four, triples Pair and a Singles played at Hurstpierpoint. Unfortunately, the Ladies lost on three rinks and won on one, losing 6-2 overall.

Friendlies

Tuesday, May 14 – Horsham Bowling club played at home in the first leg of the Town Challenge against Horsham Park. Unfortunately, the game had to be reduced to three triples, with HBC also fielding two home teams playing against each other. Horsham Bowling Club lost heavily on two rinks but managed to keep their chances of getting back the Town Challenge Cup, thanks to a large win on the third rink. Overall the scores were 51-51, so there is everything to play for in the return fixture, which will be played on Sun 26th May. The Top rink was – Wendy Smith, Dulce Pearson, Ray Ransom and Neil Jarvis.

Saturday, May 18 saw a Horsham side travel to Steyning. After much threat of thunderstorms and bad weather the game was played in dry, if cloudy conditions. The home sides experience of knowing their own green prevailed and Horsham lost on all rinks with an overall score of 36-83.

Hosted Match