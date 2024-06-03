Fab Four make progress for Pavilion in Gladys Rowland Trophy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Worthing Pavilion A qualified for the second round of the Gladys Rowland Trophy by beating Crouch A 32-9 on Saturday, June 1.

Gill Harrisson skipped Teresa McLaughlin, Sue Pearson and Kathy Byrnes against the visitors from Seaford in blustery but bright weather at Pavilion Road.

Pavilion scored three on the first end, dropped three on the second and scored three on the next to regain an advantage they never relinquished. They took seven of the eight ends from the fifth to go 22-5 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crouch scored another three but four more ends on the trot put Pavilion in an unassailable position at 32-9 after 19 ends, with their opponents conceding.

Winning smiles from Teresa McLaughlin (left), Kathy Byrnes, Sue Pearson and skip Gill Harrisson | Picture: Russ Doherty

Pavilion will go east to play Peacehaven A in the last 32 later this month. Finals day is on September 1 at Burgess Hill Bowls Club, the home of the Edward Rowland and Gladys Rowland competitions.

In the men's tournament, Pavilion A are the defending champions. They beat Horsham A 26-11 in the first round and will travel to Haywards Heath to play St Francis Bowls Club in the next round.

Pavilion B played at Buxted Park in the first round and won 30-22 when the hosts conceded after 20 ends. The winners next play either Fellbridge or Newick B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pavilion Bulls moved to within one point of Pavilion Bears at the top of the West Sussex Bowls League with a hard-fought victory at home to Pagham on Saturday, June 1.

The Division One newcomers proved doughty opponents. After 12 of the 21 ends they were up in three games and level in the fourth.

Barry Balchin, the Bulls captain, was looking less than impressed until his players battled back strongly to earn seven of the 10 points with victory by 82 shots to 76.

Top rink went to Tony Beale, Jonathan Gauntlett, Richard Krupa and skip Warwick Davis. The lead changed five times in 13 ends before Pavilion exerted a bit of authority, winning four of the last five ends in a 23-15 success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Lyons, Graham Morrey, Ken Chapman and skip Simon Warr were 11-5 down after 14 ends. A five on the next gave them a much-needed boost and they dropped only two further singles in winning 18-13.

Roger Dutton, Peter Woods, Derek Little and skip Keith Wadhams were level with their opponents six times in the first 18 ends of the tightest game. A two on the 19th put the Bulls ahead for the third time but they dropped two singles at the death in a 19-19 draw.

George Rhodes, Richard Calvert, Tim Baldwin and skip Alan Vidler scored an early six and went 9-1 up after four. Pagham battled back, taking a 12-11 lead on the 11th end with a four. A six of their own and two further fours stretched their lead to 27-12 with five to play. The Bulls scored three threes on the closing ends but a two on the last gave Pagham a 29-22 win.

After four matches, the Bulls stand on 26 points, with the Bears on 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everything is set up for a cracking encounter when the Bears play host to the Bulls on June 8 at 10am.

Pavilion Badgers played their first match in the West Sussex Bowls League on Friday, May 31, nine days after the scheduled opener at Arundel was rained off.

The opposition on an overcast and blustery day at Pavilion Road were a strong line-up from Maltravers. They were also making their debut in Division Three, having been relegated last September.

The visitors won on two of the three rinks and by 66 shots to 41 overall, earning six of the eight points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Ledger skipped Simon Ritter, David Thomas and Bryan Bodicoat to a 21-17 victory against Jack Carline's rink of John Hoare, Andrew Pawlowicz and Geoff Gair. Pavilion went 7-0 up after four ends but then lost eight on the trot to trail by six shots.

The first four of the game cut the deficit and Pavilion eventually levelled on the 20th end. They drew a cluster of woods around the jack to hold four on the last end. Carline attacked the head but both his firing shots missed and the Badgers celebrated gaining their first two rink points.

Alan Cheeseman, Peter Tomley, David Berry and skip Barrie Evans scored two on the first end against Terry Carline's rink of Mike Sherwood, Mike Schools and Tony Jones. A five for the visitors on the fifth end put them eight shots up and they stretched that lead to 18-8 after 15.

Pavilion hit back with a four before dropping the last five ends in a 26-12 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad