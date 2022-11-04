Fairyhouse winner is an eye-catcher at Fontwell on Friday

The going is Good to Soft and the forecast is for a sunny day in Sussex. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the latest odds at Boylesports Horse Racing Betting.

The opening £17,400 Mares’ Novices’ Chase at 12.30pm may only have three runners, but it is a cracking contest. Skyace is a leading contender given the quality of her form and boasts Grade One winning action having scored in top-level company at Fairyhouse in April. Third in Listed company at Sandown when last seen, she is a fascinating runner for John ‘Shark’ Hanlon following American Grand National success with Hewick.

Kissesforkatie was second at Newton Abbot on her chasing debut and should go close, whilst Good Look Charm, well-beaten in Graded action at Newbury in April when last seen, is another interesting chasing debutant here.

They race at Fontwell Park on Friday afternoon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teddy Blue is a leading player in the 1.05pm, a £9,000 Maiden Hurdle. Second in the Adonis Hurdle last term, he went on to fill 10th in the Triumph Hurdle. There was no disgrace on his return to action when he was narrowly denied in a Listed event at Kempton in October and he looks tough to beat here. Norton Hill is yet to score over timber, but shaped well at Wincanton last season and is interesting along with Gold In Doha who was second at Taunton in April.

The other highlight on the card is the £15,600 Handicap Hurdle which has attracted six runners. Sayadam looks a leading contender in this event having scored in good style in April at Ludlow. He is capable of all sorts of improvement. Whatsupwithyou was a game winner at Uttoxeter in April and ran well in defeat last term. He clearly is open to more progression this season.

Fleurman was second at Perth on his latest start and is another to consider after just four hurdling starts, whilst Wavering Down was successful at Newton Abbot when springing a surprise at the track last month.

Franco d’Aunou was second at Fontwell in February and commands respect. Barrowmount, who fell at Newton Abbot on his return, completes the six runners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parliament Hill is a name to watch in the 2.15pm. He was successful over hurdles in good style at Plumpton in April and makes his chasing debut here against old favourite Darenbin who is a course and distance winner. Rose Sea Has also boasts winning form at the track and has to be respected along with Ecu De La Noverie who is another capable of further improvement in this event.

Fontwell Selections

12.30pm Skyace

1.05pm Teddy Blue

Advertisement Hide Ad

1.40pm Sayadam

2.15pm Parliament Hill

2.50pm Alkopop

3.25pm Waikiki Waves

Advertisement Hide Ad