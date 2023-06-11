Families in focus at Goodwood’s Sunday fixture

Goodwood Racecourse stages its Family Race Day today (Sunday 11 June), one of the highlight afternoons of the season. The afternoon’s fun and games off the track are supplemented by a brace of valuable listed contests on the track.

The card has attracted strong entries with leading jockeys set to line up at Goodwood.

The programme features two Listed contests, the 17th running of The William Hill Tapster Stakes and new to Goodwood, the inaugural running of The Weatherbys/British EBF Agnes Keyser Fillies' Stakes. The 10-furlong contest for three-year-old fillies previously run at Newbury Racecourse as the Abingdon Stakes, now features as part of the Goodwood Race programme.

Away from the racecourse there are plenty of activities to ensure all the family have an enjoyable day. With face painting, a magician, alongside a traditional fairground that includes a carousel, helter-skelter, big wheel and much more.

There's something for all ages at Goodwood's family race day

All of this is accompanied by regular trips to the start and live music throughout the afternoon. All of these activities are free of charge. There will also be two Pony Races to enjoy ahead of racing at 12.15pm and 12.30pm which will be followed by Magical Memory, Goodwood Racecourses Equine Ambassador, who will parade ahead of the first race.

The afternoon provides a very affordable and fun day out for all the family with tickets starting at just £12 and Under 18’s go free. Gates open at 11.30am with the first race at 1.35pm and the last race at 4.55pm. There will also be a complimentary bus to and from Chichester Station.