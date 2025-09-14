Fast, exhilarating and exhausting - sailing at Hastings & St Leonards

Bad weather had forced the cancellation of two Sunday racing events at Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club, but a small window of manageable wind was forecast for Sunday, September 14 and 11 sailors seized the opportunity and competed in races three and four of the Autumn Series.

A force four southerly wind and low tide made for difficult launching conditions but nine boats reached the racing area and battled each other, and the conditions, round an upwind downwind course with a fast reach between the two main legs.

In the Laser Handicap fleet, Chris Bennett (Laser) had the best start in the first race and led throughout. Even with boat handicaps applied, Bennett was far enough ahead of the chasing, smaller rigged Laser Radials, to take the win. Roy Sandford (Laser Radial) was second and closest to catching Bennett, just 30 seconds behind Bennett at the finish with handicaps applied.

As the racing progressed, wave height began to increase and sailors temporarily disappeared from sight as they dipped through the troughs of the larger waves. Only three of the Laser Fleet started the second race, the rest headed ashore as conditions became more taxing.

Bennett was again at the front but this time Sandford kept closer throughout and, with handicaps applied, had beaten Bennett by a similar margin to Bennett’s win in the previous race. Bennett took second and was the only other Laser still sailing by the end of the race.

Maurice and Janey Nash (Dart 16) took the points in the Catamaran Handicap Feet, needing only to complete the course in the absence of other competition.

Philip & Tristan Blurton (Buzz) raced against Simon Richardson (Topper) in the General Handicap Fleet, winning the first race and taking the points in the second race after Richardson headed ashore. No sailors felt up to a third race with the wind beginning to increase further, the waves still building, and bodies already tired.

The sailing had been fast, exhilarating, and exhausting. For the relatively small fleet that had had the courage to race, it had been a sail to remember.