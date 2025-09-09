Fast times and fierce finishes for HY AC at weekend races

Six HY AC athletes ran the final of the Rye Summer Series, where 133 runners enjoyed one of Britain's most treasured conservation sites, covering a mosaic of interlocking shingle ridges, saltmarsh, intertidal grazing, reed-beds and saline lagoons.

David Holland flew to ninth place in 18:04, Amy Dixon came 12th in 18:16, Benjamin Jones 26th in 20:08, Richard Benn 49th in 21:33, Dave Verlander 55th in 22:50 and Melaine Irwin 62nd in 24:06.

In the junior race, 34 runners took to the 1k course. Scarlett Dixon won in 3:14, Tommy Mills was 2nd in 3:20, Edward Dixon 3rd in 3:24, Woody Crook 4th in 3:47 and Izabella Fitz-Hugh 5th in 3:49. Albert Fitz-Hugh was 9th in 4:14, Xander Cornford 13th in 4:35, Darcy Cornford 14th in 4:38, Sienna Dixon 18th in 5:14, Summer Lower 20th in 5:21 and Willa Fitz-Hugh 24th in 5:56.

The Battle 10k took place in sunny weather, with 468 runners.

HY AC at the Battle 10k

HY’s Stuart Piper was 9th in 36:57, Benji Symes 16th in 38:15, 1st in the MV50 category, Dave Maze 23rd in 39:25, David Holland 26th in 40:33 and Nicky Stiles 27th in 40:45. Adam Coleman 29th in 41:02, Toby Stace 33rd in 41:53, Sean Bottomley 41st in 43:08, Benjamin Jones 52nd in 44:01 and Rachel Wigmore was 53rd in 44:04, 3rd lady, testament to her hard training.

Todd Fitz-Hugh was 60th in 44:22, Sophia Collins 70th in 45:59, a new PB, Sonnii Pine was 87th in 47:35, David Clarke 103rd in 49:24 and John Waterhouse 134th in 51:3. Holly Wigmore was 163rd in 52:56 gaining a new PB by six minutes, Leanne Badrock was 168th in 53:13, Deb Read 169th in 53:24, Sharon Mayhew 213th in 56:27 and Matthew Harmer 221st in 56:55, Gary Bennet 239th in 58:01. Kelly Kitchin 254th in 59:24, Yuen Chan 338th in 1:05.29 and Jacqueline Patton 348th in 1:06.30.

Alice Mccleave and Charlotte Hough ran their first competitive race with HY AC. Alice came 145th in 52:05 and Charlotte came 310th in 1:03.05.

In the junior 1k race, Kitty Morgan, Miley Wigmore and Max Denier dominated.

L to R - Mia, Florence, Kitty, Olivia C, Antalia, Sophie, Olivia H and Isabella at the U15 final at the Withdean

Imogen Matthews came an amazing 61st place out of 60,000 runners at The Great North Run in Newcastle with a time of 1:20.

The Big Half took place in London on Sunday, with Joe Moore coming 1,469th out of 22,000 runners with 1:33.22.

The HY AC U15 team competed in the finals of the Sussex League at Withdean Stadium, the last U15s match, due to the age group changes next year.

Lily Manning in the Hammer threw 20.05m to come 5th, Olivia Collins in the Javelin threw 21.47m and was third.

HY at the Battle 10k

Olivia Henham and Sophie Smith were in the sprints. In the 100m, Olivia won the A string in 13.5s, Sophie competed in the B string, winning in 13.8s. In the 200m, Olivia ran 27.8s to finish 2nd for the A string and Sophie secured another win for the B string in 28.2s.

The 800m A string was taken on by Florence Tewksbury, 3rd with 2:28.9. The next 800m race had both the B string and non-scorers. Kitty Morgan was 2nd in 2:34.7 and Antalia Cole 2nd for the B sting in 2:37.1.

Isabella Buchanan took on the 1500m – as a non-scorer in the boys race. She secured a close second place, just a third of a second short of her best in 4:27.9.

The HY AC relay teams did not disappoint. The 4x100m team of Sophie Smith, Kitty Morgan, Olivia Henham and Antalia Cole ran brilliantly to win while the 4x300m team of Florence Tewksbury, Mia Lennard, Isabella Buchanan and Antalia Cole also won.

Isabella Buchannan won in the 3000m U15 championships, claiming a new county record and PB of 9.44

Saturday saw Xavier Bryndza take on his second pentathlon at the Surrey Championships in Carshalton.

The first event was the 75m hurdles and he finished in 14.45s, his shot was 5.22m (PB), he jumped a 2cm PB in the high jump of 1.35m, a new PB in the long jump of 3.94m, with the final event the 800m, Xavier ending in 2:38.97 with a huge six-second PB, so he secured a fantastic points total of 1285.

Jessica Wilson took part in the girls’ pentathlon the next day, her first endeavour on this event. In the 70m hurdles Jessica ran 15.32s, in the shot put Jessica threw a massive 6.86m, giving her the win in her strongest event, her high jump was 1.05m and her long jump 3.97m, just shy of her best.

In the final event of 800m Jessica ran 2:58.31 – giving her a total points score of 1491 and 14th place overall.

Melanie Irwin and U13 boys Charlie and Alfie took part in the Medway open in Gillingham. Melanie secured a new PB in the Hammer of 21.00m, with Charlie smashing his previous best by over 5m to throw 29.63m.

Charlie recorded an amazing 1.40m in the high jump. Alfie stuck to the track and raced in the 800m, leading his race from the outset he also secured a PB of over three seconds from May, of 2:34.21, a very successful day for the family.