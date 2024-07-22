Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Its inclusion in the Hastings Runners Club Championship saw the Woodchurch Running Festival attract a significant clan of green-and-black clad racers to Kent last Sunday.

There were no fewer than 41 HRs in the field of 157 for the 5-mile race – with two more opting for the two-lap 10 Mile event.

Looking remarkably fresh after his dash to third place along Hastings seafront in the club’s 5k Summer Handicap race four days earlier, Ashley Vora won the Woodchurch 5 Mile in a superb time of 29 minutes and 30 seconds. That put him just ahead of his club-mate Steven Heath placed second in 31:26. In addition, a stellar day for HR saw Claire Thomas finish second in the women’s race, placed 17th in 37:07.

There were great performances all across the field and its age groups, with age category wins for Darren Barzee (third HR home, heading the MV55 category in 33:48), Andy Knight (first MV60, 36:40) and Susan Mann (FV65, 57:34) – as well as another fine run for the evergreen FV75, Erica Wilson.

Hastings Runners had the largest entry at the Woodchurch 5 Mile race last Sunday

Meanwhile, FV50 Sue Hull had another good run on the road as the club’s second woman home (placed 37th overall in 42:05) and likewise FV55 Ruth Spiller, third fastest woman in HR colours, crossing the line on the village green in 44:10.

In the 10 Mile the club’s two entrants in the field of 92 were also placed among the leaders. Matt Draper came fourth in 1:02:43 (half of which would have seen him placed third in the shorter event!) while Yolanda King finished as first female, and seventh overall, in 1:08:09.