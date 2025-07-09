Fastest U15 boy in the UK over 3,000m this year

Byron Roberts during the 3000m race

Eastbourne Rovers athlete Byron Roberts recently travelled to Watford to race in the 3000m, during one of their famous Open Track Nights. He was seeded in the quickest race with older runners and paced the race with confidence, strength and determination.

Crossing the finish line in an extremely fast time of 8 minutes,45 seconds. Making Byron the fastest Under 15-year-old in the UK this year, a clear 6 seconds ahead of the next fastest athlete and shattering the Sussex County Record.

This time also firmly places Byron on the 3000m All Time U15 list in 4th place, faster than Sir Mo Farah ran at the same age!