Feast of bowls at Worthing Pavilion marks the end of WSBL summer season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nearly 100 players competed on the two greens at Worthing Pavilion to mark the end of the 2024 season in the West Sussex Bowls League.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pavilion Bears, who retained the Division One championship earlier this month, provided three rinks to take on bowlers from the rest of the league and won them all, registering an aggregate victory by 70 shots to 44.

Top rink went to Keith Lyons, Andy Peters, Geoff Pratt and Jonathan Smith, who won 26-11. Bryan Bodicoat, Dave Thomas, Tommy Walker and Richard Maton won 24-16. Nour Dissem, Barrie Evans, Francis Fahey and Alan Vidler won 20-17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bognor, the Division Two champions, provided three rinks, and Maltravers, the Division Three winners, supplied two rinks to take on the rest of the league.

The Bears who played on finals day at Worthing Pavilion.

While those games were being played on eight rinks, the final of the PC Industrial Products Cup was held on the other four. Tarring Priory won 83-64 against Pulborough to become champions for the first time since 2013.

The cup finalists were presented with their trophies, as were the winners and runners-up in all three divisions of the WSBL, after play ended. Venue 5, the host club's sports bar, kept the liquid refreshments flowing and put on a tasty barbecue.

Pavilion emerged with five of the 10 points from the away match against Worthing at Beach House Park to ensure their defence of the Stracey Shield goes to the final week of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Berry skipped Pavilion's top rink of Nour Dissem, Brian Jones and Phil Carter, who won 19-11 against Ted Poole's rink. The visitors were 5-0 up after four ends and, although their opponents twice cut that lead to three shots, Pavilion kept ahead throughout the 21 ends.

Chris Rolph, president of the WSBL, presents the championship trophy to Francis Fahey, Bears captain.

Barry Ledger skipped Pavilion's second winning rink of Colin Johnson, Sue Bryan and Simon Ritter against Ian Slater's rink. Worthing made a flying start and led 8-1 but the visitors won nine of the next 10 ends to build a 16-10 advantage. They were only two up going to the last in a hard-fought contest that Ledger sealed by drawing shot with the final wood for an 18-15 win.

Jonathan Gauntlett's four of Pam Duffield, Mick Steggell and Bryan Bodicoat were involved in the closest game. A four on the 17th end gave Pavilion a six-shot lead that they promptly blew by conceding a four and a six to Steve Murphy's rink. Needing three shots for a tie on the last, they gained them after a tight measure and the game ended 21-21. That gave Pavilion their fifth point, although the aggregate result was an 81-74 victory for Worthing.

Little went right for Richard Krupa's rink of Keith Lyons, Linda Carter and Peter Tomley against Simon Edwards' four. The hosts led 23-4 after 10 ends and resisted a nine-shot rally near the finish, scoring heavily on the last two ends to win 34-16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pavilion finished the Brodie Tray season in third place after winning their final game at home to Maltravers by 62 shots to 60. The six points earned for two rink wins and the aggregate victory were not quite enough to overhaul Shoreham, who finished as runners-up to Southwick, this year's champions.

Ken Chapman skipped Keith Lyons and David Berry to a 19-14 success in one of the triples. Pavilion's other win was earned by Richard Krupa's rink of Archie Davis, Phil Carter and Bryan Bodicoat, who won 16-11.

Nour Dissem and Warwick Davis were three up with three ends to play but lost them all and were defeated 14-12. Barry Ledger's triple of Alan Fryar and Peter Tomley were 7-1 up after four ends. They immediately dropped consecutive fives and eventually lost 21-15.