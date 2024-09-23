Felbridge thwart Henfield’s Nicholas Soames Trophy double bid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was no two-in-a-row for Nicholas Soames Trophy holders Henfield, who were comprehensively defeated by Felbridge in this year’s final.

The annual competition, run on behalf of Haywards Heath and Beech Hurst Bowls Club by its treasurer, Basil Larkins, featured 17 teams this year, largely from central Sussex, and raised £255 for St Peter & St James Hospice, which serves much of that area.

Based on the Australian Pairs format, the competition has been running since 2007, when then-Mid Sussex MP Nicholas Soames agreed to Mr Larkins’ suggestion of sponsoring a bowls competition for clubs in the area, for which the MP would provide the trophy.

Although organised under the auspices of Haywards Heath and Beech Hurst, each early round is played at the venue of one of the competing teams, but the final is traditionally held at the home of the current holders – this year Henfield, who again reached the last stage.

MP Andrew Griffith chats with members of the Felbridge team before presenting the trophy.

But they were soundly beaten by Felbridge, who won on all three rinks, with an aggregate score of 71-26, giving them a 10-0 points victory.

The trophy was presented to winning captain Alan Smith by Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith.