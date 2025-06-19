Field Of Gold is racing’s new superstar – and he’s set to grace Goodwood’s Sussex Stakes.

The son of Kingman wowed the whole of racing with an easy win in the St James’ Palace Stakes on the first day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

Some have compared his dominance to that shown just over a decade ago by Frankel, the only horse to win the Sussex Stakes twice.

And now Goodwood’s crowds are set to be next to see Field Of Gold – a three-year-old trained by John and Thasy Gosden – in action... in the Qatar Sussex Stakes on Wednesday, July 30, day two of Glorious.

Field Of Gold wins the St James' Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot - picture by Malcolm Wells

But he is unlikely to have it all his own way on the Downs. He’s set to be up against a stellar line-up of older milers, with the first three home in Tuesday’s Queen Anne Stakes – Docklands, Rosallion and Cairo – among others entered in the Sussex race.

Last year’s Sussex Stakes winner Notable Speech remains a contender for the 2025 renewal too.

John Gosden said after watching Field of Gold’s Ascot triumph: “This year he has been exemplary in everything he has done. He is a pleasure to train because he’s a pretty laid-back character, which is very useful.

“Maybe we will freshen and go to the Sussex, something like that."

Docklands beat Rosallion on the line in the Queen Anne Stakes on Tuesday - picture by Malcolm Wells

Goodwood CEO Adam Waterworth said Ascot’s big races had set up the Sussex Stakes beautifully. "It could be an absolute classic,” he said.

"Everyone’s talking about Field Of Gold but Rosallion was very unlucky to be beaten at Ascot and I think he’ll make it a very good contest – and then there’s what looks a great supporting cast.”

A number of this week’s Ascot races are helping to shape the Qatar Goodwood Festival line-up, with Waterworth at the royal meeting today to see how the Ascot Gold Cup will determine the market for the Goodwood Cup, which takes place on July 29.

Entries for the Goodwood Cup, Nassau Stakes, Lennox Stakes and other top Glorious races will be revealed next week. And, amid national talk of racing struggling to attract good numbers, Waterworth said ticket sales for their week were strong.

"I’m nervous to say it but it’s going well – we are well ahead of last year,” Waterworth added.