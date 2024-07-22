Fifty, fifty for Billingshurst Bowlers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's been a very busy week for Billingshurst Bowlers, playing two matches away and two at home.

First match was away to a very good Handcross side in what turned out to be a cliffhanger. At tea at the halfway stage, the away side were only two shots down. With the match still very close it was the final wood of the day that clinched a one-shot win for the home side. Handcross 47 Billingshurst 46.

Next was another away fixture at the home of Sutton & Barlavington, nestling under the South Downs. Home advantage and knowledge was the key to this game as the visitors went down by twenty-two. Sutton & Barlavington 59 Billingshurst 37.

Back on home soil, Marine Gardens, Worthing were the opponents and quickly the home side took the advantage. At tea, were some seven shots ahead, not happy with this the Billingshurst Bowlers pushed on to run out fine winners. Billingshurst 56 – Marine Gardens 35.

Billingshurst in action at home to Horsham.

Last game of the week was a local derby match against Horsham, played on a very quick green on a warm sunny afternoon, Billingshurst encouraged by their fine win the previous day quickly took the lead at the refreshment break they led by some twenty-eight shots. This continued after the short interlude going on to win by thirty-eight shots Billingshurst 83 Horsham 45.