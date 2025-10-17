Fighting for a cause - Hastings Kombat Academy supports ‘Do It For Josh’

The mats were buzzing, the energy was high, and the kicks came thick and fast as Hastings Kombat Academy (HKA) hosted an unforgettable open day, raising funds and awareness for local charity #DoItForJosh.

Held at the end of the summer holidays, the action-packed event welcomed children, parents, and community members through its doors for a day of fun, fitness, and fundraising, all in support of a cause close to many local hearts. x8g3qyt

The highlight, and heart of the day, was the Kickerthon. With five lines of participants kicking non-stop for 60 minutes, the goal was to reach 10,000 kicks. In true HKA fashion, they didn’t just meet the target, they more than doubled it, smashing out an incredible 20,731 kicks in just one hour.

The Kickerthon, and the entire day’s programme, were in aid of #DoItForJosh, a local charity dedicated to promoting youth wellbeing, mental health awareness, and community engagement in memory of Josh, a much-loved young man from the area. The charity shared their gratitude in a post-event message:

“It was fantastic to see so many children and young people having the best time whilst engaging in physical activity, supporting their health and wellbeing. A huge thank you from all of us to everyone who took part, we are so grateful for all your support.”

HKA raised over £600 throughout the day - the event has made a real impact, both financially and emotionally to the charity.

Speaking after the event, HKA’s founder, Carl Denne, praised the spirit of the day:

“The effort, energy, and smiles our team and members brought today made it what it was. What a way to close out the summer holidays.”

HKA continues to be a hub of community, fitness, and personal growth for young people across Hastings and the surrounding area. Events like this showcase not only the physical benefits of martial arts but also the deep sense of unity and purpose it can foster.