Finally! Chichester Rugby Club get chance to reflect - and hand out awards

Indeed, this fantastic backdrop also gave the opportunity to reflect and celebrate the 2019-20 season which finished slightly early because of the Covid restrictions but had been unable to have its own celebration.

The dinner was very well attended with all keen to enjoy and celebrate the return to the light following the difficulties for the amateur game during the pandemic.

The season in terms of results was mixed. The first team started very well but fell away over the course of the season with injuries and unavailability impacting their season, to finish 10th in the 13-team London one south – level six of the RFU pyramid.

CRFC's montage of their award winners

Well over 40 players represented the ones, including three very talented colts – to give signs that the Blues have some real potential coming through.

The women`s team used the season to fully re-establish ladies’ rugby at CRFC. The twos battled hard in a tough league following promotion to the Hampshire Premier league in the 2019-20 season. And while not featuring near the top of the league they competed well against many other clubs’ first teams including local rivals Bognor.

The threes put out a side almost every week and indeed fulfilled more fixtures in their league than any other team a fantastic achievement to allow social rugby to thrive at CRFC.

Probably the biggest success of the 2021-22 season was the re-emergence of the colts team after a four-year absence. Not only did the colts build over the course of the season but fantastically led by Seamus McCormack they were actually in contention to win their league on the last league game of the season. They came up just short but at times during the season had squads in excess of 25 and were a major threat to any team that played them.

Pictured above is a montage of the club’s award winners from the night for their double season celebration – all the winners having represented the blue and blue and brought the true ethos of playing for Chichester RFC.

Club bosses say this season sets us them for the next few years – and there exciting announcements regarding the 2022/23 season coming soon in the Observer. We’ll have more news from CRFC in the paper in the next couple of weeks but what is already known is the first XV’s fixture list for 2022-23.

The Blues will play in regional two south east this season with many familiar names and some less familiar among the opposition. They will begin their bid for honours on Saturday, September 3, with a home game against Battersea Ironsides while the first away match comes a week later at Old Reigatians.