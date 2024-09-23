Finals day for Eastbourne League Challenge Cup
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Sunday, September 22 the final of the Eastbourne Town Bowls Challenge Cup was played between Motcombe Gardens Bowls Club and Royal Sovereign Bowls Club at Eastbourne Bowls Club.
The winners in a hotly contested match were the Royal Sovereign Bowls Club. The Challenge Plate was won by Hampden Park Bowls Club. A sprinkling of rain at the beginning and end of the day did not spoil a good day of bowling.
At the same event Eastbourne A were presented with the Eastbourne Town League Division 1 trophy, the runners up were Gildredge Park A. In Division 2 the winners were St Johns Bowls Club and Motcombe Gardens Bowls Club were the runners-up.
Thanks were given to Eastbourne Bowls Club for hosting the event. Tribute was also paid to Duncan Pickering for organizing and running the two leagues during the season and to Micky Martin and all those unsung heroes, at all the clubs, who look after club greens and set up matches for the players, and to Ralph Davis for taking the photos.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.