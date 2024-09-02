Finals matches for Southwater bowlers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southwater held their finals over the weekend with many matches closely contested.

First up was the handicap singles between John Borasinski and Alan Parker.

At 18 to 10 in favour of Alan, John staged a comeback to level the scores. Alan finally won by taking the jack into the ditch.

The triples match was nip and tuck all the way with Sonia Gordon, Richard Harris and Tim Gander beating Annie Anderson, Mike Jones and Peter Curn holding on to their slender lead.

The ladies singles was won by Jean Meinertzhagen beating Sue Lewis.

The men's singles was a closely fought game with Tim Gander and Alan Parker. Holding the winning shot Tim could not watch Alan's final bowl but it held and he won.

On Sunday three matches took place. A closely fought two-wood singles with a roving jack was won by David Kent with John Borasinski the runner-up.

The 100up competition between Tim Gander and Peter Curd saw Tim win his third match.

In the pairs Debbie Coshan and Mike Jones played exceptionally well to overcome John Coghlan and Alan Parker