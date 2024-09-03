Finals weekend at Battle Bowls Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On a weekend of wildly contrasting weather but consistently close and competitive sport, Battle Bowls Club played out the finals of its 2024 club competitions last Saturday and Sunday.

Despite the very different weather and green conditions, matches on both days were closely fought and entertaining.

Honours were widely shared but a very popular winner was Chris Thomas who triumphed in the final of the “100 up” to take the trophy named in honour and memory of his late father, Bill, who had still been actively playing at the club at the age of 102.

At the end of competition, trophies were presented by Club President Bruce Cripps assisted by Chair Roy Hyde who said: “As we approach the end of the season, it’s good to see the club in robust health, with a growing membership and more entries to our competitions.

Trophy winners show off their spoils.

"This weekend’s matches have been excellent for spectators, with tight scores and fine bowling.”

The club has three more friendly fixtures to play before the season draws to a close at the end of September.

Finals weekend winners: Two woods Ian Tomisson; 100up Chris Thomas; Ladies championship Alison Collard; Mens championship Stuart MacNab; Drawn pairs Mike Artz and Norman Nuttall; Handicap Roy Hyde; Pairs Stuart MacNab and Kevin Doherty; Club championship Mike Artz