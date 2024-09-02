Finals weekend for Horsham Bowling Club
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Results showed that there was a good mix of established players and many newer members winning titles. Results were as follows:- Ladies Championship singles - Vanessa Mellor beat Irene Gettins; Centenary Cup - Gerard Donck beat Ric Davey; Williams Cup - Dean Burford beat Jimmy McNulty; Ladies Coben Cup - Debbie Bown beat Kay Baldock.
Mixed Pairs - Jimmy McNulty & Vanessa Mellor beat Ric Davey & Lesley Grogan; Handicap Pairs Ladies - Debbie Bown & Debbie Black beat Gill McCulloch & Lesley Berry; Championship Pairs Ladies - Irene Gettins & Kay Baldock beat Julie Fry & Mari Bourne.
Handicap Singles Men - Dave Packham beat Kelly McCartney; Handicap Singles Ladies - Debbie Bown beat Irene Gettins; Championship Pairs Men - Jimmy McNulty & Ric Davey beat Simon Felton & Robbie Calder; 4-3-2-1 - Dave Packham beat Jan Barnes.
Single Sets Men - Martin Jolliffe beat Gerard Donck; Hales Cup Men - Chris Somers beat Dave Marden; Single Sets Ladies - Lesley Grogan beat Irene Gettins; Handicap Pairs Men - Ric Davey & David Haynes beat Gerard Donck & Andy Black; Championship Singles Men - Robbie Calder beat Martin Jolliffe.
Also on Sunday, Horsham's winning ladies in the Gladys Rowland Trophy semi-final played their final at Burgess Hill, and beat a team from Worthing 24-11.
Well done Vanessa Mellor, Debbie Jarvis, Debbie Bown & Sally Gardner.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.