Finals weekend for Horsham Bowling Club

Horsham Bowling Club enjoyed another busy week, with members hurrying to complete internal matches in time for Finals weekend last week.

Results showed that there was a good mix of established players and many newer members winning titles. Results were as follows:- Ladies Championship singles - Vanessa Mellor beat Irene Gettins; Centenary Cup - Gerard Donck beat Ric Davey; Williams Cup - Dean Burford beat Jimmy McNulty; Ladies Coben Cup - Debbie Bown beat Kay Baldock.

Mixed Pairs - Jimmy McNulty & Vanessa Mellor beat Ric Davey & Lesley Grogan; Handicap Pairs Ladies - Debbie Bown & Debbie Black beat Gill McCulloch & Lesley Berry; Championship Pairs Ladies - Irene Gettins & Kay Baldock beat Julie Fry & Mari Bourne.

Handicap Singles Men - Dave Packham beat Kelly McCartney; Handicap Singles Ladies - Debbie Bown beat Irene Gettins; Championship Pairs Men - Jimmy McNulty & Ric Davey beat Simon Felton & Robbie Calder; 4-3-2-1 - Dave Packham beat Jan Barnes.

Single Sets Men - Martin Jolliffe beat Gerard Donck; Hales Cup Men - Chris Somers beat Dave Marden; Single Sets Ladies - Lesley Grogan beat Irene Gettins; Handicap Pairs Men - Ric Davey & David Haynes beat Gerard Donck & Andy Black; Championship Singles Men - Robbie Calder beat Martin Jolliffe.

Also on Sunday, Horsham's winning ladies in the Gladys Rowland Trophy semi-final played their final at Burgess Hill, and beat a team from Worthing 24-11.

Well done Vanessa Mellor, Debbie Jarvis, Debbie Bown & Sally Gardner.