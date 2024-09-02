Finals weekend for Horsham Bowling Club

By Guy Stanley
Contributor
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 17:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Horsham Bowling Club enjoyed another busy week, with members hurrying to complete internal matches in time for Finals weekend last week.

Results showed that there was a good mix of established players and many newer members winning titles. Results were as follows:- Ladies Championship singles - Vanessa Mellor beat Irene Gettins; Centenary Cup - Gerard Donck beat Ric Davey; Williams Cup - Dean Burford beat Jimmy McNulty; Ladies Coben Cup - Debbie Bown beat Kay Baldock.

Mixed Pairs - Jimmy McNulty & Vanessa Mellor beat Ric Davey & Lesley Grogan; Handicap Pairs Ladies - Debbie Bown & Debbie Black beat Gill McCulloch & Lesley Berry; Championship Pairs Ladies - Irene Gettins & Kay Baldock beat Julie Fry & Mari Bourne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Handicap Singles Men - Dave Packham beat Kelly McCartney; Handicap Singles Ladies - Debbie Bown beat Irene Gettins; Championship Pairs Men - Jimmy McNulty & Ric Davey beat Simon Felton & Robbie Calder; 4-3-2-1 - Dave Packham beat Jan Barnes.

Tell us your club news.Tell us your club news.
Tell us your club news.

Single Sets Men - Martin Jolliffe beat Gerard Donck; Hales Cup Men - Chris Somers beat Dave Marden; Single Sets Ladies - Lesley Grogan beat Irene Gettins; Handicap Pairs Men - Ric Davey & David Haynes beat Gerard Donck & Andy Black; Championship Singles Men - Robbie Calder beat Martin Jolliffe.

Also on Sunday, Horsham's winning ladies in the Gladys Rowland Trophy semi-final played their final at Burgess Hill, and beat a team from Worthing 24-11.

Well done Vanessa Mellor, Debbie Jarvis, Debbie Bown & Sally Gardner.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.