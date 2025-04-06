Fine performance gives Hastings and Bexhill win at Beckenham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In their final league game of the season Hastings and Bexhill put on one of their finest performances to win 25-19 at Beckenham, one of Kent's top clubs.

It was not a pretty win but a very hard fought victory over a team full of good, big and fast players.

H&B welcomed back Jake Stinson after a three-month lay-off with a hamstring injury and his return without doubt strengthened the back line.

Joe Whitehill James opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a 40-yard dash to the line. Sam Surridge converted with a good kick. Surridge extended the lead with a beautifully struck penalty.

Lawrence Maynard challenges in the lineout - picture by Peter Knight

On the stroke of half-time the home side reduced the deficit with a converted try. Beckenham's pack had the H&B defence under pressure and the inevitable penalty count put Frazer McManus into the sin-bin, allowing Beckenham to score.

After the interval Surridge slotted another three points to give H&B a six-point lead.

The home pack scored a pushover try to narrow the gap to one point. But the return of McManus and good use of the replacements refreshed the Hastings forwards.

Noah Lindfield replaced Liam Hunt at hooker and Wes Lorman came on for Lawrence Maynard.

H&BRFC, victors over Beckenham RFC - picture by Peter Knight

Skipper Harry Walker led by example with an inspirational performance. He scored two good tries and made countless big tackles in midfield. Joe Field tackled everything that came his way. Walkers second try was converted by Surridge to give Hastings and Bexhill a thirteen point lead.

Beckenham had two flying centres and as the referee was checking his watch for full-time the No 12 burst through the visitors’ defence to sprint 70 yards to touch down under the posts. The straightforward conversion was kicked but H&B had achieved a great victory.

This coming weekend as part of the club's centenary celebrations, H&B host a Sussex Martlets XV at Ark Alexandra (William Parker site) with a 3pm kick-off.

As the season comes to a close with various cup competitions for the 1s tXV, 2nd XV and veterans; details will be announced on social media.