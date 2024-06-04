First of time trial series for Lewes Wanderers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first of Lewes Wanderers Cycling Club's series of 10-mile time-trials took place on the gloriously sunny evening of Monday, May 20.

The event was held on “The Broyle course”, starting in Halland, before heading down The Broyle to Ringmer, before turning sharply east onto the Laughton Road.

One last hairpin turn on to the A22 at Golden Cross leaves the competitors a short blast back to the finish just before Park Corner, east of East Hoathly.

The contest was won, by a Street – Dan Street to be precise, who sped round in 23 minutes and 41 seconds to claim victory by a minute and 13 seconds from clubmate Peter Baker, who also took runner-up spot in the time-trial bike category.

Alex Steer by Paget Cohen.

On the third step of the overall podium, but top among the quartet on road bikes, was Alex Steer in 26:39, who beat Graham Faultless by 19 seconds. Ben Probert finished one second inside 28 minutes to claim 5th, 13 seconds ahead of Jon Sweet with Dave Beale in 7th (30:44) and 3rd in the TT-bike category.

Peter was back in action on Thursday 23rd, when Eastbourne Rovers CC hosted the latest of their 10-mile time-trials, this time on the A22-based “Boship-course”. He finished third in the road bike category and 8th overall in 28:19. Richard Burchett (Crawley Wheelers) was 4th in a fine 22:20.

Lewes Wanderers hosted the second of their series on Bank Holiday Monday 27th with The Broyle course again put in to use. Visiting rider Oliver Waymark (Total Tri Training) put the seven other competitors to the sword as he rocketed round in 21 minutes and 44 seconds to triumph by over two minutes.

Dan Street again proved the cream of the crop from the host club as he took runner-up in 23:55, with Peter Baker again his nearest challenger (25:10). Darren Haynes took fourth in both the overall and time-trial bike standings with 25:37.

Alex Steer took sixth overall and runner-up in the road bike category, but most importantly, 13 seconds off his personal best set the week before with a new mark of 26:26. Karl Holliman recorded an impressive 27:38 on his debut at the distance with Ben Probert 8th, 8 seconds outside of 28 minutes.