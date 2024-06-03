First round win for Horsham Park Ladies
and live on Freeview channel 276
After heavy overnight rain, the weather turned out pleasantly warm for the Horsham Park ladies first round game against the West Hoathly ladies.
The ground was initially heavy but got quicker as the afternoon progressed. The Park ladies were up against some tough, experienced opposition, but they triumphed, winning 24-8.
The West Hoathly ladies conceded at 18 ends when it became obvious that they had almost no chance of winning. The Park ladies started slowly and by the fourth end it was 2 all, but they then took control of the game and by end 10 they were up 15-2. The game continued in a similar fashion with the Park ladies winning all bar 3 of the remaining ends until they conceded.
The Park ladies now progress to the second round which will be another home game against either Burgess Hill (B) or Southwick (B), both very strong opposition.
The weekend before their Open Day on Saturday, May 25 was a great success. From opening time there was a steady stream of interested members of the public, some bringing their young children with them who also enjoyed having a go.
All the visitors enjoyed the introduction to bowls, especially the social aspect and many were surprised at the fun they were having attempting to get close to the jack.
Chairman David Spurr said: “It was a beautiful sunny day for a change after the rain the previous week. Thanks to the many club members who were there to welcome all the potential new members.”