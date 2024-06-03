First round win for Horsham Park Ladies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Horsham Park Ladies won their match against West Hoathly in the county wide Gladys Roland competition.

After heavy overnight rain, the weather turned out pleasantly warm for the Horsham Park ladies first round game against the West Hoathly ladies.

The ground was initially heavy but got quicker as the afternoon progressed. The Park ladies were up against some tough, experienced opposition, but they triumphed, winning 24-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West Hoathly ladies conceded at 18 ends when it became obvious that they had almost no chance of winning. The Park ladies started slowly and by the fourth end it was 2 all, but they then took control of the game and by end 10 they were up 15-2. The game continued in a similar fashion with the Park ladies winning all bar 3 of the remaining ends until they conceded.

Lorena Daane of Horsham Park Bowls winning team.

The Park ladies now progress to the second round which will be another home game against either Burgess Hill (B) or Southwick (B), both very strong opposition.

The weekend before their Open Day on Saturday, May 25 was a great success. From opening time there was a steady stream of interested members of the public, some bringing their young children with them who also enjoyed having a go.

All the visitors enjoyed the introduction to bowls, especially the social aspect and many were surprised at the fun they were having attempting to get close to the jack.