Five-star showjumping returns to Hickstead this summer

As a five-star international competition attracting some of the highest-ranked riders, the show is one of the most prestigious equestrian events in the world. The feature competition is the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of Great Britain, which gives British fans the only chance each year to see their home nation jump as a team on home soil.

The British team will be hoping for their first Hickstead victory since 2010, especially with the FEI World Championships taking place the following month – a Nations Cup victory at home would be a huge confidence boost for the Brits. But they’ll face a strong line-up of international teams, including Brazil, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Ireland, France, and 2019 Hickstead victors Sweden.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Wednesday showcasing the British Showjumping Winter Finals, the international showjumping gets underway from Thursday onwards. Friday is when the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ takes place, with the Queen Elizabeth II Cup on Saturday. Sunday’s Grand Prix finale is the Longines King George V Gold Cup, one of the most coveted showjumping classes of all.

The event riders get their moment to shine in the Longines International Arena in Thursday’s Ashby Underwriting Eventers’ Challenge, where they must gallop round a twisting course of cross-country obstacles. Another highlight is the Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry, where pairs of ponies race round the course at speed.

“After the cancellation of the show in 2020, and running it under a reduced format for 2021, we’re so looking forward to the return of the Longines Royal International Horse Show this summer,” says Hickstead Director Lizzie Bunn. “It’s a very special season for us, as not only are we celebrating the 60th Al Shira’aa Derby in June, but this summer also marks the 30th anniversary since we began hosting the show here at Hickstead.”