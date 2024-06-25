Foley takes gold at the WKA World Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Oliver Foley from the Warriors Muay Thai Gym Hastings took two golds, two silvers and a bronze at the WKA World Championships in Ravenscraig Scotland over the weekend for the WKO England team.

Oliver, who turned 15 just a week before the tournament, was in a new weight and age category 15yr-17yrs 60-65kg was in at the deep end.

First up on Friday he got bronze in boxing LC first. Saturday he got a silver in K1 LC and on the final day he picked up gold in the K1 FC, silver in the boxing FC and finally a gold in the Low kick FC category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The WKO England team was made up of just eight young members who between them were competing in 39 categories.

Oliver with his medal haul.

This England team put on a stunning display to take 22 golds,10 silvers and seven bronzes to come fourth in the country table.

England coach Rob Taylor said Oliver has the heart of a lion, was impressed Oli never took his shirt off like his opponents because he’s "proud to wear his country’s flag with pride".

None of this would be possible without his trainer Luke Read and his stable mates at the Warriors Muay Thai Gym Hastings who he trains with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad