Foley takes gold at the WKA World Championships
Oliver, who turned 15 just a week before the tournament, was in a new weight and age category 15yr-17yrs 60-65kg was in at the deep end.
First up on Friday he got bronze in boxing LC first. Saturday he got a silver in K1 LC and on the final day he picked up gold in the K1 FC, silver in the boxing FC and finally a gold in the Low kick FC category.
The WKO England team was made up of just eight young members who between them were competing in 39 categories.
This England team put on a stunning display to take 22 golds,10 silvers and seven bronzes to come fourth in the country table.
England coach Rob Taylor said Oliver has the heart of a lion, was impressed Oli never took his shirt off like his opponents because he’s "proud to wear his country’s flag with pride".
None of this would be possible without his trainer Luke Read and his stable mates at the Warriors Muay Thai Gym Hastings who he trains with.
Oliver would like to say thank you to his team mates from the WKO England team and coaches Rob Taylor and Simon Dixon. He would also like to thank Nick Booker from Booker and Best and JD Mills Ltd builders for sponsoring him.
