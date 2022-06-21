Fontwell Park appoint former Cowdray and Goodwood man as new No1

Owners Arena Racing Company (“ARC”) announced Pridle was the new man at the helm of the popular jump racing course. For him it follows six years as head of sales and partnerships at Cowdray Estate and Cowdray Park Polo Club, and the Goodwood Estate, including Goodwood Racecourse, prior to that.

Fontwell Park hosts 22 of fixtures per year and is well known for featuring the only figure of eight jumps track in Britain. Feature racedays include the popular Ladies' Evening (this year on Thursday, August 18) and the National Spirit Hurdle Day and Southern National raceday.

Guy Pridle at Fontwell Park

ARC operations director Mark Spincer, said: “We are delighted to appoint Guy to the role of Executive Director at Fontwell Park. His commercial background in the equine world, both at Cowdray Park and at Goodwood, will stand him in good stead to lead the team at the racecourse.”

Pridie said: “I am very much looking forward to getting to work at Fontwell Park Racecourse. Having lived and worked in West Sussex for a number of years, I am well aware of what a popular venue it is, and the affection with which it is held in great affection by a large number of racing fans.”