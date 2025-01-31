Fontwell Park getting ready for £80,000 National Spirit Hurdle

The 2025 National Spirit Hurdle, the richest race in Fontwell Park Racecourse's calendar with a prize fund of £80,000, takes place on Sunday, February 23.

Part of a seven race-strong day, the National Spirit Hurdle is named after one of the best hurdlers in the post-war era and one of the most popular horses of his time.

The horse National Spirit won the Champion Hurdle twice in the 1940s and the Rank Challenge Cup at Fontwell three times.

The National Spirit Hurdle continues to attract some of the finest racing talent in the country; recent winners include Vision Des Flos, Old Guard, Camping GroundLil, Rockerfeller and Brewin’upastorm who won the race twice in 2021 and 2023.

My Way De Solzen was a famlus winner of the National Spirit Hurdle in 2006 | Picture: Malcolm Wells

This year’s edition of the race is sponsored by Sussex-based bookmakers Star Sports.

Flynn Goward, Managing Director of Star Sports, said: “We at Star Sports are delighted to partner with Fontwell Park to sponsor one of their highlights of the season, the National Spirit Hurdle card.

“As a Brighton & Hove based bookmaker, we are committed to supporting local tracks on their biggest days. We hope to see many existing & new clients enjoy a fantastic day of racing, especially in the betting ring where we proudly stand!”

Last year’s National Spirit raceday was abandoned because of a waterlogged course. Brewin’upastorm is the race’s most recent NSH winner, having won it in 2021 and 2023.

Brewin'upastorm won the National Spirit Hurdle in 2021 - as pictured here - and in 2023 | Picture: Darren Cool

Gates will open at midday with the first of seven races starting at 2pm.

Fontwell Executive Director Guy Pridie said: “The National Spirit Hurdle is our biggest race in terms of prize money and is always a thrilling race to watch here at Fontwell Park. The pressure is on for the prize pot and the atmosphere is energetic and celebratory.”

Ticket and hospitality packages, including trackside parking passes, are available to purchase via Fontwell Park’s website. Tickets start at £17 and under 18s, attend for free when accompanied by an adult.

For more info and booking, visit: https://www.fontwellpark.co.uk/whats-on/national-spirit-hurdle-2025