Fontwell Park groundstaff praised as track prepares for Boxing Day bonanza
The figure-of-eight track’s festive fixture has become well established as part of the Sussex sporting and social calendar sinxe being launched 12 years ago.
A huge crowd always gathers to see an afternoon of great racing complemented by some Christmas-related off-track entertainment.
Fontwell executive director Guy Pridie said: “With our Boxing Day fixture being our final – and we hope the highest-attended – meeting in the calendar, lots of preparation has been going on ahead of a day which includes plenty of entertainment as well as the seven races.
"The grounds team continue to work around the clock - and that will include Christmas Day - to ensure the track is at its best.
"The weather has not been on our side recently so Philip Hide, clerk of the course, and the team should take an enormous amount of credit for making racing possible.
"The race meeting will be a perfect way to end the year before we go into our celebrations for our centenary year.”
Racing begins a few minutes before midday, continuing for three-and-a-half hours, but gates open at 9.30am.
Children 17 and under go free to the races when accompanied by an adult.
For adults, general admission is £29 and advance booking via fontwellpark.co.uk is advised. The website has details of other packages.