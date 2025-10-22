Fontwell Park preview and tips for Thursday: Maher is out to Lord it

Racing returns to Fontwell Racecourse on Thursday afternoon – weather permitting – with a seven-race card, which features five hurdle races and two steeplechases.

Read on for a full preview of and tips for the Fontwell card, courtesy of Sporting Life.

We begin with the first division of a maiden hurdle run over two miles and three furlongs (1.45). Each of the 11 runners has previously raced, with the least exposed being bumper graduate Asta La Vista and Country Style Boy, who pulled up on hurdle debut earlier this month. Paul Nicholls’ Maldini Milano should be a good option here, under Harry Cobden, having placed a close second on debut at Newton Abbot.

The second division is next (2.15). Ben Cruachan is the only newcomer, while Doctor On Call - a bumper winner - and Fortune Timmy - a point-to-point graduate - are the least exposed. Lambourn-based trainer Jamie Snowden has his yard in excellent form at present and, therefore, his Silver Hill makes some appeal. The son of Shirocco won a good bumper last term and should have a chance.

They're due to race at Fontwell Park on Thursday afternoon | Picture: Clive Bennett

Race three is a handicap chase run over two and a quarter miles (2.45). Gary and Josh Moore’s Yarborough makes his handicap debut, while Billy Aprahamian’s Grain Trade seeks to make it back-to-back wins, having come home successful last time at Market Rasen. Harriet Brown’s Valirann Gold, though, is down to a tempting mark now, returning for the new season today. He might need the run, though, making Karen Jewell’s Lord Maher the better option of the two.

Next is a mares’ handicap hurdle over two miles and three furlongs (3.15). Plus Point makes her seasonal return here and should have a chance on her best form, while Harry Fry’s Hello Cello should be able to get involved with a seven-pound claimer on board. The runner with the best chance, however, looks to be the Caoilin Quinn-ridden Everest, who likes the ground conditions and is on what should be a workable mark.

The fifth race is a handicap hurdle over two miles and three furlongs (3.45). Emma Lavelle’s George’s Lad should outclass the rest here, but returns from his summer break here and might find this tough at topweight up against race-fit opponent Goodwin. That said, he represents a yard in outstanding form and, with most of the other runners also needing a run, he might prevail under Harry Cobden.

The penultimate race is a three and a quarter mile handicap chase (4.15). Neil Mulholland’s Of Corse I Can seeks a hat-trick today, having won both of his last starts and, having won the latter race only five days ago, he avoids a penalty and could win again. Course and distance winner He Is A Cracker was just behind him on the day of the first win, though, and might be better off on the slightly softer ground this time.

Last of all is a novices’ limited handicap hurdle (4.50). Nicky Henderson’s Final Straw makes his handicap debut, while Ben Pauling’s new recruit Jingle Jangle Jet is of interest having won his last start when trained by Philip Kirby. Elsewhere, the JP McManus-owned Jamaicaine might have come down to a winnable mark now, but must take a big step forward for her prominent connections now.

Fontwell selections - Thursday:

1.45 - Maldini Milano

2.15 - Silver Hill

2.45 - Lord Maher

3.15 - Everest

3.45 - George’s Lad

4.15 - He Is A Cracker

4.50 - Jingle Jangle Jet

