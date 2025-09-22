Fontwell Park preview and tips for today: Can Sun Joy shine?

National Hunt racing returns to Fontwell Racecourse today with a six-race meeting, consisting of four hurdle races and two steeplechases.

Read on for a full preview of the Fontwell card, courtesy of Sporting Life.

We kick off with a conditional jockey’s handicap hurdle for novice horses over two miles and an extended furlong (2.30). Gary and Josh Moore’s Graham showed some ability over hurdles in the spring and, having been kept fit on the Flat more recently, should be competitive here under an eight-pound claimer. Hill Station has kept up an excellent level of consistency this year, so is rarely without a chance, though he has been risen in the weights significantly after winning last time.

Race two is a two and a half mile handicap chase (3.05). Mickey Bowen’s Lermoos Legend seeks a hat-trick here, having won his last two starts by a combined 14¼ lengths. He still looks difficult to beat today, but he might be given something to think about by Midnight Jewel and Somespring Special, who is already useful but could be more so after wind surgery and given five pounds by her rider.

Who will be among the winners at Fontwell Park? Picture by Clive Bennett

The third race is a juveniles’ maiden hurdle over two miles and an extended furlong (3.40). Most of the 10 runners are tried over hurdles for the first time here, having begun their careers on the Flat, but the ones with a previous run over obstacles are Majestic Leo, Lady Wilhelmina, Exactly Right, Green Asset and Galactique, the best of them. The Gary and Josh Moore-trained gelding was a good second over course and distance on jumps debut last month and will be fancied to go better here today. Martin Dunne’s All Cost might prove to be the main competition, though.

Next is a handicap hurdle over the same trip (4.15). Another for the Moore team, Fascinating Lips is of particular interest having not run over hurdles since making a winning debut at this track in 2022, but she has been successful on the Flat in the meantime. Carrying top-weight here, though, she may be vulnerable to last-start winner Cawthorne Banker and the potential improver Belcamo.

A three and a quarter mile handicap chase follows (4.50). Meil Mulholland’s Masterdream, a course and distance winner, seeks a hat-trick today, and looks capable of doing so, but he might be the wrong side of the weights here. Christian Williams’ Unspeakable might be able to run for a place, but stablemate Faded Fantasy is the yard’s first string under Jack Tudor and has a very solid chance of continuing an already productive season.

The finale is a two and three quarter mile handicap hurdle (5.20). We have only five runners here, with Emma Lavelle’s Gold Link looking to be the likely favourite due to winning over course and distance last time out. He could reproduce that form here, but Ben Pauling’s Sun Joy looks positive after finishing second here when last seen and is equipped with cheekpieces for the first time.

Fontwell selections - Monday:

2.30 - Graham

3.05 - Lermoos Legend

3.40 - All Cost

4.15 - Cawthorne Banker

4.50 - Faded Fantasy

5.20 - Sun Joy