Fontwell Park: preview and tips for Wednesday evening’s six-race jumps card

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The jumps season continues at Fontwell Park this evening (Wednesday) with a competitive six-race card.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The action kicks off at 5.35pm with a handicap hurdle for conditional jockeys over the two miles and five furlong trip, before the card comes to a close at 8.10pm as with another handicap hurdle in class five.

Read below for a preview of the Fontwell card plus selections for each race courtesy of Sporting Life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fontwell card gets under way at 5.35 as ten runners head to post for the class five handicap hurdle, open to horses aged four and older. The vote goes to Ballyhiho for the David Jeffreys team, who took a step forward upped in trip on her handicap debut at Newcastle and this slightly shorter trip could prove to be ideal. Summer In Milan is an obvious danger on the back of his all-the-way course and distance success last time out.

There's evening action at Fontwell on Wednesday | Picture by Clive Bennett

Race two on the card (6.10) is a two mile and five furlong maiden hurdle in class four, with a field of six set to take it on. Easy Love cost €80,000 after winning an Irish point-to-point and has been progressive ever since culminating in a third in a Listed contest at Sandown in Mark and appeals as a likely type now heading over hurdles over a longer trip for trainer Anthony Honeyball.

Jack Sparrow Grey was much improved and did well to overcome a serious mistake three out when making his first chase start a winning one over course and distance 26 days ago and he can make a bold bid to follow-up in race three at Fontwell (6.40) for Sussex trainers Gary and Josh Moore. Fellow last-time-out winner Jimmyjeroo rates the main danger for trainer Henrietta Knight, nudged up 4lb in the weights for that success.

A small field of five will head to the start for the class four handicap hurdle, race four of the evening (7.10). The Laura Horsfall-trained Bobalot got off the mark for current yard in cosy fashion at Huntingdon last month and he's the percentage call to follow up from a 7lb higher mark. Jongleur d'Etoiles showed he's still improving when going down narrowly at Fakenham on his most recent outing and is feared most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The penultimate race of the evening sees eight runners tackle the three miles and a furlong handicap chase in class five (7.40). This one looks a tough nut to crack, but preference heads the way of Sir Rock, who has been displaying more encouraging signs from his reduced mark in recent months and, with this sort of test promising to be within range, he shades the vote to come out on top.

Finally, the card comes to a close at 8.10 as 11 runners contest the class five handicap hurdle over the two mile and three furlong trip. A Little Something got back on track when narrowly outpointed at Plumpton and she is taken to open her hurdles account at the eighth attempt for trainer Emma Lavelle, with Newmill Getaway rating the next best if she is fit enough to do herself justice following almost a year off and will surely have a say in the finish if she is.

Fontwell selections - Wednesday

5.35 - Ballyhiho

6.10 - Easy Love

6.40 - Jack Sparrow Grey

7.10 - Bobalot

7.40 - Sir Rock

8.10 - A Little Something