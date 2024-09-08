Fontwell Park's family fun day - rundown of winners plus 26 photos

A host of off-track entertainment for all the family complemented six races on a day when another good-sized crowd flocked to the popular figure-of-eight course beside the A27.

There was a 25/1 win for Instant Gambler, ridden by Adam Wedge for trainer Alexandra Dunn, in the BetGoodwin New UK Betting Site Handicap Chase – well done if you picked that one out!

West Sussex trainer Lydia Richards’ horse Miss Ireland (12/1) won the Wandsworth Gaels GAA Club Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race under Marc Goldstein.

Other winners were State of Honor, Prince Imperial, Stream of Stars and Midnight Jewel.

See pictures from the fixture by Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked – or just by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app – and get all the local racing in the Chichester Observer series.

1 . Fontwell family fun day September 2024 pictures by Clive Bennett (26).JPG Fontwell Park family fun day September 2024 Photo: Clive Bennett

2 . Fontwell family fun day September 2024 pictures by Clive Bennett (23).JPG Fontwell Park family fun day September 2024 Photo: Clive Bennett

3 . Fontwell family fun day September 2024 pictures by Clive Bennett (1).JPG Fontwell Park family fun day September 2024 Photo: Clive Bennett

4 . Fontwell family fun day September 2024 pictures by Clive Bennett (11).JPG Fontwell Park family fun day September 2024 Photo: Clive Bennett