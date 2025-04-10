Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The spring jump racing campaign continues at Fontwell Park on Friday with a competitive six-race offering for punters.

The action kicks off at 1.40pm with a two mile and three furlong maiden hurdle before the card comes to a close at 4.30pm when a field of six tackle the two-mile and a furlong novices’ handicap hurdle.

Read below to discover the latest tips and a full preview of the Fontwell card on Friday courtesy of Punters Lounge, who offer the latest horse racing betting odds throughout the season.

Twist Of Fatecatch was an encouraging second on course and distance hurdles debut 25 days ago and a repeat of that performance should see him go well in the opener on Friday (1.40) in the six-runner maiden hurdle. Maillot Vert can chase him home, a late faller when last seen but should strip fitter for that run at the very least.

Who will be in the winners' enclosure at Fontwell Park on Friday? Picture: Clive Bennett

Race two on the card (2.15) is a class four handicap chase and seven runners are set to tackle the two mile and five furlong trip. Claims can be made for plenty here but it could be worth siding with Jupiter Des Bordes as Richard Hobson’s six-year-old has shown plenty of promise in two his three chase starts and a return to a longer trip could see him belatedly get off the winning mark.

A class five handicap hurdle is up next at 2.50 and nine runners aged four and older will head to the start for the two mile and a furlong trip. Preference here heads the way of Wasthatok, who produced his best effort to date for new trainer Kerry Lee when runner up at Ffos Las three weeks ago and if he gets a stronger gallop here, could easily go one better. He’s A Latchico is another of interest in this one, already with a reappearance under his belt when midfield in a Newbury handicap last month.

A case can be made for all five runners in race four on the Fontwell card (3.25) but the locally-trained Kalif D’airy for Gary and Josh Moore could be the way to go, yet to win a race but arrives in good nick having been only just edged out a fortnight ago at this track, clear of the rest that day and is taken to go one better this time around.

The penultimate race on the Friday card is a two-mile and three furlong handicap chase in class five, with a decent field of eight set to take it on (4.00). Ivane has made a very promising start for his new yard with James Owen, winning at Southwell 15 days ago despite idling on the run in and now heads over the bigger obstacles with what looks to be plenty more in the tank. Fine Investment could emerge as the main threat on the back of a recent success here.

Finally, the card comes to a close at 4.30 with a mares’ novices’ handicap hurdle and a field of six are set to tackle the two-mile and a furlong distance. Bluenose Belle looks the way to go in the finale, a fair winner on the all-weather on the level who has shown a decent aptitude for hurdling in recent months and starts her handicapping career in a weak looking contest so has a big chance to get off the mark.

Fontwell selections - Friday

1.40 - Twist of Fatecatch

2.15 - Jupiter Des Bordes

2.50 - Wasthatok

3.25 - Kalif D’airy

4.00 - Ivane

4.30 - Bluenose Belle