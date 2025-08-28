Fontwell Park's new jump racing season is here - preview and tips for Ladies' Evening

Racing returns to Fontwell Racecourse this Friday with a seven-race National Hunt card, which consists of four hurdles races and three over fences.

Read on for a preview of the Fontwell card, courtesy of Racing TV, who provide all the latest free bet offers.

We begin with a two and three quarter mile handicap hurdle (4.13). Jamie Snowden’s yard are in excellent form at present and his runner, Janworth, may well be worth a look after two good runs in June and July. She is on a career high mark now, but might be able to run to it in this company. Well proven over this trip is Party Business, whose mark has been on the slide throughout the summer and, down in class now, he could win this, but carries top weight, which should be considered.

Next up is a two and a quarter mile juvenile maiden hurdle (4.45). Most of the nine runners switch codes from the Flat, while Genbu, Lord and Risk have been tried over hurdles already. The best previous hurdle form is brought to the table by Lord, who was beaten under five lengths in second at Newton Abbot in July. Trainer Harry Derham’s season is off to a very strong start, so his Munir and Souede-owned Bouboule should be carefully considered, having been useful on the Flat for the yard already.

Race three is a handicap chase over three miles and two furlongs (5.18). Jet Smart seeks a hat-trick, and looks fairly likely to do so here. He should outclass the rest and is well proven to get the trip, as per his point-to-point form, and carry weight without too much inconvenience. Rider Bryan Carver is seeing plenty of success this term too, and the pair should be able to control this race. James Owen’s Leading Force should be the one to chase him home.

Following is a handicap hurdle run over two miles and three furlongs (5.48). Gms Prince could be capable of a good run having slipped a further three pounds in the handicap since last time at Stratford, while Buxted Reel is a consistent sort in both codes, so should factor too. Alex Hales’ Grasshopper Time looks the most likely winner, though, proven over the trip and in good current form.

The fifth race is a two and three quarter mile handicap chase (6.18). Anthony Honeyball’s horses are going well so far this season, therefore his runner Mister Upton might be worth some interest in first-time cheekpieces, provided they see some improvement from a poor run last time out at Newton Abbot. Olly Murphy’s Pescatorius could be the one here, though, after a decent couple of recent runs. The gelding is down to a career low mark and could get to the front under Sean Bowen.

Second to last is a handicap hurdle over two and a quarter miles (6.48). Cawthorne Banker should be a main player here after a good second of 14 last time at Uttoxeter, while the step up in trip should play to the strengths of Getmetothemoon. Chester Tonik, in first-time cheekpieces, could be of interest too, making his seasonal reappearance for Alex Dunn. He ought to appreciate the sounder surface and could be in the mix.

Lastly, a handicap chase over two and a quarter miles rounds off the evening (7.18). Dan Skelton’s yard is in good shape, as ever, and his runner Claim Du Brizais - ridden by seven-pound claimer Heidi Palin - should be the one to beat here, after a win in June in novice company, which was followed up by a decent third of six on handicap debut.

Fontwell selections - Friday:

4.13 - Janworth

4.45 - Bouboule

5.18 - Jet Smart

5.48 - Grasshopper Time

6.18 - Pescatorius

6.48 - Cawthorne Banker

7.18 - Claim Du Brizais