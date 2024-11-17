Southern National day 2024 at Fontwell ParkSouthern National day 2024 at Fontwell Park
Southern National day 2024 at Fontwell Park

Fontwell Park's Southern National race day in 29 photos

By Steve Bone
Published 17th Nov 2024, 16:54 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2024, 16:58 GMT
Unanswered Prayers took the BetGoodwin Southern National at Fontwell Park – as jockey Freddie Gordon capitalised on a mistake at the last by leader Feivel.

The Chris Gordon-trained winner, who went off at 13/2, beat Feivel by a length and three quarters, with Whydah Gally back in third.

The three mile, three furlong race was the highlight of Fontwell’s Sunday afternoon of action, which leaves the popular track with just two more fixtures to come this year – including their big Boxing Day meeting.

See pictues by Clive Bennett from the Southern National and other races on this page and those linked (or just by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app) – and see a photo and reaction in the Chichester Observer series, out on Thursday.

Southern National day 2024 at Fontwell Park

1. Southern National race day 2024 at Fontwell Park pictues by Clive Bennett (1).JPG

Southern National day 2024 at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

Southern National day 2024 at Fontwell Park

2. Southern National race day 2024 at Fontwell Park pictues by Clive Bennett (24).JPG

Southern National day 2024 at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

Southern National day 2024 at Fontwell Park

3. Southern National race day 2024 at Fontwell Park pictues by Clive Bennett (22).JPG

Southern National day 2024 at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

Southern National day 2024 at Fontwell Park

4. Southern National race day 2024 at Fontwell Park pictues by Clive Bennett (23).JPG

Southern National day 2024 at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Observer
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice