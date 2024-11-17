Fontwell Park's Southern National race day in 29 photos

The Chris Gordon-trained winner, who went off at 13/2, beat Feivel by a length and three quarters, with Whydah Gally back in third.

The three mile, three furlong race was the highlight of Fontwell’s Sunday afternoon of action, which leaves the popular track with just two more fixtures to come this year – including their big Boxing Day meeting.

See pictues by Clive Bennett from the Southern National and other races on this page and those linked (or just by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app) – and see a photo and reaction in the Chichester Observer series, out on Thursday.

